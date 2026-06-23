11 Best New Walmart Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Transition into that summer upkeep mode with composting solutions, irrigation tech, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s been an exciting few months getting our garden back into full swing. And now that summer is officially in full swing, we’re turning to Walmart for some early-season upgrades and to tie up any loose ends. So much of what we’ve found in the store’s most recent pickups will make our jobs even easier, including a smart irrigation system, handy tools, and other plant care essentials. There’s even an easy way to get into composting! Here are the best new Walmart garden finds that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Under $20.

”1″EasyUp If you haven’t learned how to compost yet, this might be the perfect time to get into it. And with an EasyUp Dual Chamber Tumbling Composter ($59.99) at your disposal, you’ll be able to start turning your food scraps and lawn clippings into nutrient-rich fertilizer in no time. While there are plenty of compost systems out there, what we appreciate about this model is that it’s split into two chambers. This makes it much easier to start a new compost batch while your previous one remains accessible. [slidetitle num="2"]Qilebi Watering Can

Depending on your planting plan, there are sometimes just some areas where hoses won’t be able to go. That’s when having a Qilebi Watering Can ($11.69) can come in very handy. Whether it’s hydrating those hanging plants or getting to that raised bed in the corner of your patio, it’s a gardening must-have!

Sometimes, when planning out your yard work, it can be so easy to get caught up in big-ticket purchases and planning that you forget the small stuff. And at this point in the season, we’ve realized this Cowin Garden Tools Set ($21.99) is the sort of thing we were missing from our arsenal.

Complete with pruning shears, a trowel, a transplanter, a hand rake, and a set of sturdy gloves, it’s also perfect for anyone who is just getting started on their gardening journey. It’s also a great gift for any green thumb!

“I can’t believe the quality and sturdiness of these garden tools, especially considering the price!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This is a truly great deal. Even the garden gloves are better than most. Great buy!”

4 FOUKUS Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots

Even though we’re already well into June, there’s a decent chance you might’ve underestimated how much greenery your backyard, porches, and patio need. Fortunately, you can liven things up for less with this FOUKUS Set of 5 Self-Watering Plant Pots ($20.99). We’re huge fans of the soft pastel colors and varied shapes that help create an interesting look (as well as the built-in reservoirs that make maintenance that much easier).

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

5 Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader

Sure, this Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader ($44.98) is a key tool for lawn maintenance through the summer. But the real benefit of it is that it truly has year-round applications, whether it’s tossing new seed down in spring, adding treatments or fertilizer in early summer, or even spreading ice melt in the winter.

Besides being a garden shed classic, customers appreciate how the product is well-made and doesn’t corrode over time.

“I’ve been using one of these spreaders for years. It has worked great, is durable, easy to make the settings, and never clogs up,” writes one reviewer. “I rinse it out after each use, but the all-plastic construction can never corrode or become damaged by its dry contents. All in all, a good tool for keeping our yard green and lush.”

6 Atilioo Raised Garden Bed

We are all about getting growth going wherever we can! This Atilioo Raised Garden Bed ($51.67) just happens to be one of the better options we’ve seen, with a sturdy wooden build and 5.3 cubic feet of planting space. It’s just as good for colorful flowers as it is for setting up vegetable gardens (that are easier to tend to, no less).

Shoppers in the review section say they are “loving the new raised garden” after installing it in their yards.

“Sturdy raised garden bed that holds up really well. Assembly was straightforward, and I’ve moved it around multiple times without any loose parts or splitting,” writes one happy customer. “Ideal height eases waist and knee strain, super practical for gardening, absolutely love it.”

7 Costway Folding Sturdy Garden Kneeler

Speaking of being easier on your body while tending to your plants, you owe it to yourself (and your joints) to consider this Costway Folding Sturdy Garden Kneeler ($26.99). It provides a much more comfortable way for you to get down low and into the dirt, including the ability to turn into a small seat to save you from squatting or bending for hours on end!

8 Sunday Green Machine Ready-to-Spray Liquid Lawn Fertilizer

When it comes to yard care, we’re all about a plug-and-play option! That’s why we’ve become big fans of this Sunday Green Machine Ready-to-Spray Liquid Lawn Fertilizer ($17.96), which attaches directly to your hose for easy application.

It provides a healthy dose of nitrogen, seaweed, iron, and potassium that will help fortify your grass and promote deeper root growth for a much greener summer! And you can rest easy knowing that it’s also pesticide-free.

But don’t just take our word for it! According to one customer: “Green Machine Ready Spray is the best lawn fertilizer I have ever used. It is ultra easy to apply and really works. It makes the lawn greener, thicker, and faster than anything else I have ever tried.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Worth Every Penny.

Let’s be honest: You’re not going to get very far in gardening if you don’t have a way to water your plants. This Expert Gardener 100-Foot Medium Duty Garden Hose ($29.94) is the kind of early-season add-on (or replacement) that you’ll be happy to have on hand. And the extra length makes it better for dealing with larger lawns!

10 Earthquake MC43 Mini Cultivator Tiller

Even though most of your planting is likely behind you, it never hurts to have an Earthquake MC43 Mini Cultivator Tiller ($289.99) on hand. This yardwork essential makes weeding, mixing, and aerating garden soil a true breeze, meaning it will also come in handy for years to come.

Customers in the reviews say they are “surprised with the power of this lightweight machine” and that it’s “easy to start.”

11 Aiper IrriSense N2 Smart Irrigation System

Even though watering is the most basic of lawn chores, it’s surprisingly easy to mess up from time to time. That’s why we’ve begun to outsource our daily dousing to this Aiper IrriSense N2 Smart Irrigation System ($449.98). This cutting-edge technology replaces traditional sprinkler systems by using targeted watering to cover up to 4,800 square feet, while saving up to 40 percent on water usage.

Naturally, this high-tech option connects to your smartphone, making it easy to control wherever you are. But you might not even have to get too hands-on: The system also knows local weather history and can automatically skip waterings on days after rain.

While it might seem complicated, users in the reviews say it is anything but, usually taking less than 15 minutes to set up and start using. “One of my favorite features is the smart dosage of the water, which has made a noticeable difference in how healthy and vibrant my plants look,” writes one happy customer. “The scheduling and automation are a huge plus, especially on busy days or when I am not home. The build quality feels solid and well-designed, and overall it just works seamlessly. Highly recommended!”