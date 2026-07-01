11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins

Kick off the month with the latest tool management products, garage add-ons, and power tools.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a haven for homeowners’ needs, it always feels good to know that Harbor Freight is constantly adding to its offerings. And as we push into a new month, the value tool and hardware retailer is keeping up its strong momentum from spring with some seriously fantastic new products. So, what can you expect? We’re loving some of the new garage additions, tool storage options, power tools, and appliances that will help us with our day-to-day tasks. There’s even a brand-new (and well-priced) generator that’s a truly quiet upgrade! Here are the best new Harbor Freight finds that are hitting stores as July begins.

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1 Bauer 22 in. Modular Tool Bag

There are tool bags, and then there is the Bauer 22 in. Modular Tool Bag ($69.99). This latest addition to the already impressive lineup has all the space you need to take your gear on the go, including a large, open-mouth top and 40 pockets so you can keep everything organized.

2 U.S. General 1-Drawer Service Cart

Even if your shop isn’t massive, it can help to have a set of wheels to work with. This U.S. General 1-Drawer Service Cart ($139.99) has 3,780 cubic inches of storage space, as well as a generous worktop for extra space. And like other products from the lineup, it features a truly durable steel construction (and is available in a wide range of colors).

“Great value and a good addition to any garage,” a customer writes in one of the more than 860 5-star reviews. “Very convenient, helps you stay organized and keep your tools in one easy-to-find location as you work.”

3 U.S. General Magnetic Cup Holder

It’s not just about finding a place to stash your tools while you’re working! This U.S. General Magnetic Cup Holder ($11.99) is ideal for coffee cups, water bottles, and more, keeping your drink safe and secure thanks to its super-strong magnet.

Of course, customers in the reviews point out that this isn’t just for the garage or workshop: It also affixes nicely to prep tables and grills, making it ideal for those outdoor parties.

4 U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook

Sometimes, the best organizational tools are the ones you never saw coming. This U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook ($7.99) is as simple as it gets, turning any metallic surface in your garage or kitchen into a place to hang tools, hardware, and more. Our favorite recommendation from customers who are thrilled with their purchases is using these during travel to increase storage space, especially on cruises!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Worth Buying.

5 Bauer 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit

When great deals like the price on this Bauer 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit ($159.99) come around, it can be hard to pass them up! Whether you’re upgrading an existing tool or starting fresh, this provides up to 1,000 ft-lbs. of torque, and comes with a battery and charger (which isn’t always a given).

“This thing is no joke,” writes one happy customer. “It’s extremely powerful, and it also has three settings for torque power, which is beneficial so you don’t break something.”

6 Bauer 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer

The old saying “work smart, not hard” applies to practically everything, but it’s especially true for yardwork. Fortunately, this Bauer 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer ($99.99) uses battery power to help apply up to 40 gallons of fertilizer or other treatments without having to make a single pump.

Customers also appear to appreciate it. “I’ve had dozens of hand pump sprayers of all sizes. I only wish I’d found this sooner,” writes one in their review. “Very powerful spray for fast and complete coverage. Very good value for the price.”

7 Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox

At first glance, you might assume that this Bauer Modular 2-Drawer Toolbox ($69.99) is just another piece of workspace storage. But in reality, it’s just as good at keeping everything organized in the shop as it is on the go, thanks to its compatibility with other Bauer Modular units.

Customers say the drawers come in super handy when this unit is stacked, making it possible to access contents without having to unpack everything. Some call it a “perfect addition” to the lineup, with many saying they’ve already purchased multiple units.

8 U.S. General Magnetic Paper Towel Holder

Paper towels may live in the kitchen, but that’s far from the only place aroudn the house where they’re needed. That’s why we love this U.S. General Magnetic Paper Towel Holder ($14.99), which is designed to fit any-sized roll and easily affix itself to your tool chest, workbench, garage fridge, outdoor table, and more. And as always with U.S. General, it also doesn’t hurt that it’s available in a wide variety of colors!

And with nearly 4,600 5-star reviews (not to mention a super impressive 4.9-star average rating), it’s clear we’re not the only ones who feel that way. “What a great idea! I have been using it for a couple of weeks, and it definitely cleaned up my workspace,” writes one. “Also flexible, so if I change things around, I will have options in the future.”

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9 Predator 4200 Watt Dual-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator

Whether you’re preparing for an extended camping trip or turning to one in an emergency, it can truly pay to have a reliable generator that doesn’t make too much noise. Fortunately, this Predator 4200 Watt Dual-Fuel Super Quiet Inverter Generator ($799.99) is the latest addition to the lineup that not only can run on both gasoline and propane, but also uses special technology to reduce noise output to just under 60 decibels.

10 Storehouse 11 in. Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties, 50-Pack

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Cord management is everything! That’s why we’re thrilled to see this 50-pack of Storehouse 11 in. Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties ($3.99) hitting shelves at Harbor Freight. Besides the obvious use case, they also have a special design that allows them to be clipped without need a second tool.

Even though it’s brand new, it’s still managed to retain a perfect 5-star average rating from customers who call it an “absolutely genius” product.

“These make it so easy to get a great flush zip tie,” writes one. “They’re especially great for tight spaces where you do not have room to get your snips into position. Just twist, and the small razor in the head will cut your excess off, no problem.”

11 Warrior Cut-Off Saw

Once a project involves working with metal, the requirements for tools jump significantly. This new Warrior Cut-Off Saw ($49.99) can cut metal up to 1 inch thick and is designed with a large, comfortable handle that helps increase precision and control.