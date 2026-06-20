11 Best New Costco 4th of July Party Finds

Shop the best Costco 4th of July party finds, from a Blackstone griddle to a giant slip n slide.

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Hosting a big Fourth of July gathering doesn’t have to mean a dozen separate shopping trips. Right now, Costco’s lineup covers grilling, games, snacks, and party supplies in one go, with a few genuinely impressive standouts like a 250th anniversary charcuterie kit and a 32-foot slip ‘n slide that’s basically a backyard centerpiece on its own. Whether you host year after year or this is your very first Independence Day bash, here are the eleven finds that’ll make your party a smash hit.

1 Platterful 4th of July Charcuterie Kit—250th Anniversary Edition

This kit comes loaded with 41.2 ounces of cheese, meats, and accompaniments, built specifically for the milestone anniversary. The Platterful 4th of July charcuterie kit doesn’t include a board, so plan on pairing it with something already in the cabinet. It’s $99.99.

2 Blackstone 36″ Omnivore Griddle with Hinged Hood and Soft Cover

A hinged hood means this griddle can double as a covered cooking surface or stay open for full searing power, depending on what’s on the menu. The Blackstone 36″ Omnivore griddle comes with a soft cover included and is $499—a serious upgrade for anyone planning to feed a crowd all season.

3 GoSports Tough Toss All-Weather Cornhole Set

Built to handle outdoor conditions without warping or fading, this cornhole set is designed for repeated use rather than a single afternoon. The GoSports Tough Toss cornhole set is $159 and ready to anchor the backyard games lineup.

4 Giant Kerplunk Game

The classic marble-and-stick game gets a backyard-sized makeover here, which means more people can play and the stakes feel higher. This giant Kerplunk game is $69.99 and a good fit for mixed-age groups looking for something less competitive than cornhole.

5 Rastelli’s Variety Protein Locker Packl

Thirty-eight packs and 21 pounds of protein covers a serious amount of grilling without a second trip to the store. The Rastelli’s variety protein locker pack is $269.99—the kind of bulk order that makes sense when feeding a large group with varying tastes.

6 Traeger Gourmet Blend Wood Pellets

Gourmet blend wood pellets give grilled meats a more complex flavor than standard pellets, and 33 pounds is enough to get through several cookouts. These ones from Traeger are $26.99, and will make a meaningful difference when the meal is served.

7 Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

A dedicated fire bowl set takes the guesswork out of s’mores night, with a setup designed specifically for roasting rather than just an open fire pit. The Solo Stove s’mores fire bowl set is $58.99 and a nice way to extend the evening once the fireworks wind down.

8 Kirkland Signature Chinet 18-oz Plastic Cups in Red

Two hundred and forty cups means nobody’s washing dishes mid-party or running out before the fireworks start. These Kirkland Signature Chinet plastic cups in red are $12.99—a practical, low-cost addition to any party supply run.

9 Wham-O 32 Ft Constant Air Slip N Slide

This isn’t your slip ‘n slide from childhood. It’s 32 feet long with constant air inflation, built to hold up to a full day of kids and adults sliding repeatedly. The Wham-O constant air slip n slide is $239 and easily the most memorable item on this list.

10 Frito-Lay Classic Mix Variety Pack—1 oz, 54 Count

Individual bags mean less mess and easier portion control than a shared family-size bag passed around all day. This Frito-Lay classic mix variety pack comes with 54 bags and is $23.49—an easy way to keep snacks flowing without much thought.

11 ArtStyle Paper Plate and Napkin Bundle

A 200-count bundle covers plates and napkins together, which simplifies the supply list considerably for a big gathering. The ArtStyle Beat the Heat paper plate and napkin bundle is $29.99 and themed appropriately for the holiday, with a popsicle, flamingo, and ice cream cone print.