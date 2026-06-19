Shop 11 Costco home finds that look like Pottery Barn, from modular sectionals to wood dressers.

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I love Pottery Barn and all of its brands, including Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. The timeless, classic, and bougie home goods company makes some of the best products, ranging from bed frames and dining room tables to curtains, bed linens, decorative items, and even outdoor essentials. The only con? The prices are too high for many people. Luckily, Costco has a lot of items that look strikingly similar to Pottery Barn with a much more palatable price point. Here are the 11 best new Costco home finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 White Curtain Panels

Pottery Barn window treatments are often featured in online blogs and chosen by interior designers as some of the best, non-custom options. These Silk Home Light Filtering Curtains offer the clean Pottery Barn look, but two panels cost just $36.99 instead of over $100 each. “These are exactly what I expected from the description and photos. I love the fabric and how much light is allowed to get through. I needed something to soften the windows and still allow the natural light to flow into the room. Only wish that there were more colors to choose from,” writes a shopper.

2 A Gorgeous White Sectional

Pottery Barn sectionals are another wish-list item for many people, but they often cost upwards of $5,000. This Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional is under $2,000 and has the same comfort and style as the designer alternative. ” The sofa is absolutely beautiful, incredibly comfortable, and feels very high quality. The cushions are supportive yet soft, and the craftsmanship is excellent,” writes a shopper.

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3 Gallery Wall Frames

Pottery Barn has been all about the gallery photo wall since before it was cool. This Mikasa 10-Piece Gallery Frame Set is just $56.99 and comes with a variety of sized frames ready for all your family photos, for about the same price you would pay for two frames at Pottery Barn. “This frame set is truly Lovely. And it is such a great deal, as there are 10 frames! Well worth the purchase price! Style is modern, but also classic. Simple, but elegant. Would look wonderful on a wall by the black frame set now available, which will be my next purchase! They could easily be incorporated together, for an engagingly creative look,” writes a shopper.

4 A Dining Room Table and Chairs

This Bayside Furnishings Bryce Dining Table and 6 Chairs offers the Pottery Barn farmhouse-chic look but is just $1299.99. “We love the table and chairs. The folded-in-the-middle leaf is the BEST! Love the ease of placing it! The table is beautiful and the chairs are comfy! Would highly recommend the purchase to anyone!” writes a shopper.

5 A Wood Dresser

I can’t believe the Foremost Home Belmont Dresser is just $599.97. It is both rustic and sophisticated, à la Pottery Barn, and is so similar to a style that they sell for triple the price. “Gorgeous high quality dresser. Looks and feels expensive,” a shopper writes. “Beautiful piece of furniture. Well crafted and the wood with round edges are a plus,” another adds.

6 An Antler Lamp

Fall will be here soon, and mark my words: Pottery Barn will have tons of antler pieces. This Stylecraft Alvares Table Lamp, $79.99, is the same vibes for a fraction of the price. “Bought 2 of these. Very beautiful, solid construction and value for money,” writes a shopper.

7 A Beautiful Woven Basket

Pottery Barn has a ton of gorgeous baskets that offer storage while still looking aesthetically pleasing. The Mesa Woven Basket costs just $35.99 and is perfect for displaying washclothes in your bathroom or for miscellaneous storage. “The basket is nice-looking, spacious, and very sturdy. I purchased four and use them throughout my home. They work perfectly in my daughter’s toy room, for shoe storage by the door, to hold throw blankets in the family room, and even for organizing items in the laundry room. I do wish there were more color options available, but I would still buy these again even in this color,” writes a shopper.

8 A Seagrass Mirror

Pottery Barn is all about seagrass. This stunning Jamie Young Co. Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror is a gorgeous statement piece for $239.99, and looks super designer. “Just like the one on the C&B site, but cheaper!” wrote a shopper. “Beautiful mirror great quality,” another added.

9 A Ceramic Lamp

The ceramic Karan Table Lamp also reminds me of the Pottery Barn look. However, it costs just $189.99, not hundreds more. “Very happy with the lamps (I ordered 2). They exceeded my expectations for the price. I have been shopping for new lamps for months and these lamps are comparable to lamps that cost a lot more,” a shopper writes. “I absolutely love this lamp. High quality. It came totally put together. Just take it out of the box and place on the end table. I love the color. It goes so well with my decor,” adds another.

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10 Crisp, High Threadcount Sheets

I love Pottery Barn sheets. They seriously last forever. However, according to shoppers, so are the crisp Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set, which are $74.99 per set. “I cannot say enough good things about these sheets. The extra-thick elastic and design of the corners on the fitted sheet raises the bar for all other companies. My husband now prefers these sheets to other brands and I am certainly a fan, too. The threadcount is good: not so low that it shrinks alot or pills; not so high that the sheets can’t breathe and makes it hot to sleep. The pima cotton is excellent (also helps with anti-pilling) and it is grown here in the USA,” writes a shopper.

11 And, This Tres PB Bed Frame

This Rose Universal Broadmoore Bed Frame with Storage is a serious Pottery Barn dupe worth buying. According to a shopper, the bed is “perfect” and “looks way more expensive than it was. The slats for the mattress are finished off well causing no damage to the mattress, and a make no noise when sleeping. The drawers are bigger than expected, which is a big plus, they are also soft closing and roll with ease. The bed is solid and looks gorgeous. I would definitely recommend this beautiful bed,” they write.