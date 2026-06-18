Shop 7 new Sam's Club summer entertaining finds, from drink dispensers to Anthro glass dupes.

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If you plan on entertaining this summer, head on over to Sam’s Club. In addition to all the amazing food and beverages you can stock up on at the members-only club, there are so many non-food items that can majorly up your entertaining game. From drink dispensers that hold not one, but two beverages, to Anthro dupe glasses that guests will love, there are tons of great items. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club summer entertaining finds shoppers love.

1 A Double Drink Dispenser

I am obsessed with the Member’s Mark Double Glass Drink Dispenser with Rubberwood Stand for $44.98, which will hold two beverages. “This drink dispenser is top-notch quality. The stand is strong, sturdy, and made of wood that feels like it will last forever. The glass dispenser is thick and durable as well. It holds a generous amount of liquid, making it perfect for small to medium family gatherings. All of the metal spigot parts are stainless steel, ensuring no rust or leaks. If you love to entertain at your house, get this product—you will not be sorry!” a shopper exclaims.

2 Anthropologie Dupe Glasses

Shoppers are also obsessed with Member’s Mark Icon Drinking Glasses, dupes of the popular Anthropologie glasses, but just $19.98 for four. I especially love the patriotic pattern. “I recently purchased the Icon drinking glasses with red and blue stars, and I’m very happy with them. The design is simple but very attractive, with the red and blue stars giving the glasses a fun, patriotic look. They are perfect for everyday use as well as for gatherings, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July. The glasses feel sturdy and well-made, not too heavy but solid enough to feel durable. They are comfortable to hold and a good size for water, juice, or other beverages. The star design also doesn’t fade easily after washing, which is a big plus. Overall, these glasses are a great combination of style and practicality,” a shopper says.

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3 An Entire Melamine Dinnerware Set

The Member’s Mark 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set is such an adorable score for $21.86. “I have to say this is the most beautiful set of dishes I have ever owned. The design is just remarkable. It looks like a real life painting. This is the best decision I ever had to get these. They don’t break easily because I actually dropped one on the floor and it was fine. I don’t recommend doing that but just in case you do, they will be fine. These are beautiful. You must get them,” a shopper exclaims.

4 A Serving Dish Shaped Like America

The Lark Handmade Porcelain Country Platter is a super creative piece of cookware, shaped like America. It is perfect for celebrating the country’s 250th, and it is just $29.98. “Who knew a plate could be this cool?” asks a reviewer, adding that “it’s kinda genius. I mean, who wouldn’t want to serve snacks on the United States? It’s sturdy, glossy, and weirdly satisfying to load up with cheese and crackers (Texas holds a surprising amount of brie). It looks fancy but fun — guests always ask about it. Plus, it’s easy to clean, which means more time eating and less time scrubbing.”

5 A Wicker Drink Cooler

The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler gives Pottery Barn vibes and is such a steal at $114. “Stylish beverage cooler,” writes a fan. “I love the size and style of this beverage cooler. We are having a suite party soon for my daughter and planning to use this, as it’s the perfect size to sit in a bar-top counter. The handles make it easy for me to carry by myself, it’s not too heavy. I like the style of it too. It would make such a great gift basket for a house warming gift with some wine, kitchen towels, etc.”

6 A Patriotic Serving Platter

The Member’s Mark 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base and Storage Lid, is another patriotic serving find on sale for $16.97. “Very useful platter. The size is great, actual deep sections that hold enough items. The sections are removable, add ice under them, easy to clean, replenish or swap out. We used it for a pizza party, loading it with pizza toppings for everyone to make their own,” writes a shopper.

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7 The Prettiest Kitchen Napkins

The Member’s Mark Fruit Capsules Kitchen Towel Set comes with eight “great summer kitchen towels,” according to shoppers. Get them for $24.86. “Just love these kitchen towels!! They are large in size and super thick. The designs are so summery! I picked the strawberries. The large strawberry is embroidered/sewn into the towel. I wish they had apples, as my kitchen is all apples. I’m hoping to pick up the lemon ones, for my daughter. I would definitely purchase as gifts!” writes one.