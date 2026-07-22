I Shopped HomeGoods for Lamps & These 11 Under-$40 Finds Are Stunning

Shop 11 stunning HomeGoods lamps under $40, from rechargeable sconces to kitschy table lamps.

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If you need to add a little light to your space, HomeGoods is the perfect place to shop. The discount home store has so many lighting fixture options, ranging from table and floor lamps to sconces and even rechargeable lamps. And, the best thing is, there are lots of options under $40, and even some under $20. What should you shop for in the store right now? Here are 11 under-$40 finds in the lamp aisle at HomeGoods.

1 A Little White Lamp

There are lots of great rechargeable lamp options at the store. I love this type of fixture because there are no cords or need for an electrical outlet. This bougie-looking white lamp was originally $80, but is on clearance for $22.

2 A Butterfly Lamp

Another adorable LED lamp? This one, covered in butterflies, was just $19.99. While small, it makes a big style impact. I love it for children’s rooms or a whimsical office space.

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3 Another LED on Clearance

This modern-feeling rechargeable lamp is definitely giving West Elm, but for a fraction of the price. I found it in the clearance section, marked down to $22. One thing to note: When shopping clearance, make sure to examine each item to see if there are any defects.

4 A Stone Base Lamp

I was actually surprised to see that this marble-like stone-based lamp is also rechargeable. It definitely looks like an expensive lamp, but costs just $39.99.

5 Rechargeable Wall Sconces

An easy way to elevate a room and give it an interior designer-like touch is with the addition of a wall sconce. The rechargeable options are super easy to install yourself and are cost-effective. This Karma Home style is giving Anthropologie vibes but costs just $34.99.

6 Another LED Wall Sconce

This LED Battery Operated Wall Sconce with Remote Control is another great option from Karma Home with a really classic look. This one costs just $29.99.

7 A Pomeranian Lamp

If you are looking for a fun kitschy lamp that makes a bold statement, HomeGoods is the spot. There were so many fun options this week, even in the clearance section. This gold Rachel Zoe Pomeranian lamp was on clearance for $40.

8 A Small Retro Table Lamp

Another super fun and colorful find is this Novogratz lamp. It is corded with a pull on/off switch and costs $34.99. It would be great in an office or crafting room.

9 This Clear Ribbed Lamp

Another versatile lamp? This small, clear glass ribbed lamp. Because it is colorless, it would be perfect in a room that already has a lot of colors and patterns going on. Get it for $39.99.

10 A Timeless Blue Lamp

This timeless, blue bulb lamp with a white shade is another fantastic find in the clearance section. It is on sale for $22 but originally sold for at least $50.

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11 And, This Blue and White Beauty

Finally, another clearance section find is this blue and white beauty. It is seriously giving Ralph Lauren looks but is a fraction of the designer price, on sale for $39. According to the tag, it originally sold for $120.