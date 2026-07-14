Shop 11 HomeGoods early fall finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from pillows to chairs.

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If you haven’t been to HomeGoods recently, take this as a sign to make a trip. There are so many fantastic finds all over the store right now, including lots of inexpensive but impactful pieces that look designer for less. I found tons of items that looked name-brand, including lots of Pottery Barn alternatives. Many of them are perfect for late summer and early fall. What should you shop for right now? Here are 11 HomeGoods early fall finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 The Most Elegant Vanity Chair

Let’s start with the first item I am kicking myself for not buying: this Rachel Zoe vanity chair is so bougie and luxurious-looking. The curved metal detailing and the upholstered bench are the perfect pairing, and look like something you would find at Pottery Barn.

2 A Neutral Throw Blanket

HomeGoods has an extensive assortment of throw blankets, especially this fall. There are lots of great colors, patterns, and textures, including this neutral striped cozy one that looks straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Candelabra

The candle aisles had so many beautiful options, including candelabras. This one looks identical to a Pottery Barn light fixture, one of the store’s most popular designs. It is from Nate Berkus’ home line and is just $24.99.

4 A Shagreen Desk Organizer

I love the texture and leathery look of Shagreen, which is a popular textile at Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware. This desk organizer will give your desk an organizational Pottery Barn makeover for just $16.99.

5 Pinstriped Upholstered Dining Chairs

There were so many gorgeous upholstered dining chairs in stock during my recent trip. These are made from a pin-striped performance fabric that resists staining. They are $149.99, but would cost triple at Pottery Barn.

6 A Headboard Pillow

I didn’t even know headboard pillows existed until this recent shopping trip, but now that I do, I am all for them. They are pillows that look just like headboards, priced more like pillows. HomeGoods had a few in stock, including this Pottery Barn-looking one from Tahari for a queen or full-size bed for $49.99.

7 Really Pretty Window Panels

There are so many great window panels at HomeGoods that cost a fraction of Pottery Barn’s price. This set of two Ralph Lauren panels already has rings, making them easy to hang with clips. I love the linen-look. Get them for $49.99.

8 LoveShackFancy Looking Bedding

The LoveShackFancy x Pottery Barn collaborative lines are wildly popular but aren’t that cheap. HomeGoods had some great alternatives. These Laura Ashley items started at around $19.99.

9 A Decorative Clock

Pottery Barn is famous for pairing wood and brass in decorative items. This small clock is battery-operated and, despite its size, makes a definite design impact on a shelf or table. The price? Just $16.99.

10 This Set of Nightstands or Side Tables

I couldn’t believe that HomeGoods had these Nautica pieces, which could be used as nightstands or side tables, and are perfect dupes for the Pottery Barn Kids collection that my daughter has in her bedroom. The price? $149.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 These Plaid Throw Pillows

This set of Canaan Company decorative throw pillows is giving serious Pottery Barn fall vibes. This is one of my favorite HomeGoods textile brands, as they are top quality but don’t cost a lot. Get two for $39.99.