11 Best New Dollar Tree Backyard Finds Under $5

Affordable pool toys, garden tools, and outdoor decor for summer.

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Whether you’re growing a mini nursery or have a swimming pool, getting your backyard ready for summer is no small task. Maybe your water toy bin needs a refresh from last season, or your gardening tools are in dire need of an upgrade. Whatever you’re looking for, Dollar Tree has a wide range of affordable outdoor offerings for endless summer fun. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree backyard finds for under $5.

1 Badminton Set

Practice your badminton skills this summer with this Badminton Racket and Shuttlecock for only $2—a fraction of the cost you’d pay at a country club or sports league. The racket is designed with a durable handle that provides a strong, comfortable grip for better control while you play.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25.

2 Pool Inflatable Rings

With five vibrant prints to choose from, these Pool Inflatable Rings turn any backyard swim into a party. At just $1 each, they’re an easy way to add a splash of fun without going over budget.

3 Garden Metal Trellis

Support thriving plants with this Garden Metal Trellis ($1.50), designed to improve airflow and help prevent issues like overcrowding and root rot. Made from sturdy iron, a trellis is most ideal for vining plants, including flowers and produce.

4 Children’s Gardening Set

Inspires kids to spend time outside and reconnect with nature via this multicolorful Children’s Gardening Set (on sale for $1). The rake and shovel are equipped with sturdy wooden handles, perfect for helping little gardeners tackle light yard work and planting projects.

5 Plastic Watering Can

Simplify your watering schedule with this handy Plastic Watering Can ($1.50). The long spout allows for even pouring, while the deep base provides ample capacity to water your flower beds in a single filling.

6 Pool Noodle Chair

Kick back and relax in the Pool Noodle Chair (on sale for $1) with a good book or frozen margarita in hand. The soft mesh sling wraps over a foam noodle to provide gentle support and a comfy place to lounge.

7 Pickleball Set

Retailing for just $3, the Pickleball Set includes a standard size paddle and wiffle ball for portable play. Think of this plastic set as an accessible entry point to the game, whether you’re a beginner yourself or picking it up for your kids.

8 Pool Toys

Just in time for summer, Dollar Tree has discounted nearly its entire pool toy collection down to just $1. From diving sticks to kickboards that help build swimming skills, there’s something for everyone.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Under $10.

9 Flower Stepping Stones

Stylish and functional, these Flower Stepping Stones ($1.50 each) can be used as decorative accents in your yard or as a stylish way to divide different sections of your garden. The paving tiles come in three summer-inspired designs including daisies, sunflowers, and bees.

10 Summer-Themed Garden Gnomes

Your backyard setup isn’t complete without an appearance from these quirky Summer-Themed Garden Gnomes ($1.50). One gnome is ready to ride the waves with his mini surfboard, while the other is heading to the pool deck with his goggles and pool floatie.

11 Gardening Essentials

Upgrade your gardening toolkit with budget-friendly essentials, from protective gear to versatile instruments. Right now, shoppers are racing to buy these must-haves: