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11 Best New Dollar Tree Backyard Finds Under $5

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 22, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable pool toys, garden tools, and outdoor decor for summer.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 22, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re growing a mini nursery or have a swimming pool, getting your backyard ready for summer is no small task. Maybe your water toy bin needs a refresh from last season, or your gardening tools are in dire need of an upgrade. Whatever you’re looking for, Dollar Tree has a wide range of affordable outdoor offerings for endless summer fun. Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree backyard finds for under $5.

1
Badminton Set

Badminton Rackets
Dollar Tree

Practice your badminton skills this summer with this Badminton Racket and Shuttlecock for only $2—a fraction of the cost you’d pay at a country club or sports league. The racket is designed with a durable handle that provides a strong, comfortable grip for better control while you play.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Summer Decor Finds Under $25.

2
Pool Inflatable Rings

Splash-N-Swim Novelty Swim Rings, 30 in
Dollar Tree

With five vibrant prints to choose from, these Pool Inflatable Rings turn any backyard swim into a party. At just $1 each, they’re an easy way to add a splash of fun without going over budget.

3
Garden Metal Trellis

Garden Collection Metal Trellises, 24.25x18 in
Dollar Tree

Support thriving plants with this Garden Metal Trellis ($1.50), designed to improve airflow and help prevent issues like overcrowding and root rot. Made from sturdy iron, a trellis is most ideal for vining plants, including flowers and produce.

4
Children’s Gardening Set

Colored Shovels with Wooden Handles, 21x4.25x1.75 in
Dollar Tree

Inspires kids to spend time outside and reconnect with nature via this multicolorful Children’s Gardening Set (on sale for $1). The rake and shovel are equipped with sturdy wooden handles, perfect for helping little gardeners tackle light yard work and planting projects.

5
Plastic Watering Can

Colorful Plastic Watering Cans, 64 oz.
Dollar Tree

Simplify your watering schedule with this handy Plastic Watering Can ($1.50). The long spout allows for even pouring, while the deep base provides ample capacity to water your flower beds in a single filling.

6
Pool Noodle Chair

Splash-N-Swim Pool Noodle Chairs
Dollar Tree

Kick back and relax in the Pool Noodle Chair (on sale for $1) with a good book or frozen margarita in hand. The soft mesh sling wraps over a foam noodle to provide gentle support and a comfy place to lounge.

7
Pickleball Set

Outdoor Fun Pickleball Set, Assorted Colors, 3-pc Pack
Dollar Tree

Retailing for just $3, the Pickleball Set includes a standard size paddle and wiffle ball for portable play. Think of this plastic set as an  accessible entry point to the game, whether you’re a beginner yourself or picking it up for your kids.

8
Pool Toys

H2O Blasters Water Squirters, 12x1.25x3.375 in
Dollar Tree

Just in time for summer, Dollar Tree has discounted nearly its entire pool toy collection down to just $1. From diving sticks to kickboards that help build swimming skills, there’s something for everyone.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Under $10.

9
Flower Stepping Stones

Flower Stepping Stones
Dollar Tree

Stylish and functional, these Flower Stepping Stones ($1.50 each) can be used as decorative accents in your yard or as a stylish way to divide different sections of your garden. The paving tiles come in three summer-inspired designs including daisies, sunflowers, and bees.

10
Summer-Themed Garden Gnomes

Summer-themed Gnome Decor, 1-ct.
Dollar Tree

Your backyard setup isn’t complete without an appearance from these quirky Summer-Themed Garden Gnomes ($1.50). One gnome is ready to ride the waves with his mini surfboard, while the other is heading to the pool deck with his goggles and pool floatie.

11
Gardening Essentials

Gardening Essentials
Dollar Tree

Upgrade your gardening toolkit with budget-friendly essentials, from protective gear to versatile instruments. Right now, shoppers are racing to buy these must-haves:

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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