11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins

The rural retailer just brought in misting fans, home decor, barbecue gear, and more.

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There’s something special about a store like Tractor Supply, where you can just as easily outfit your backyard for the summer as you can get gardening supplies and workshop essentials. And this month, the rural retailer is giving us even more reasons to keep coming back with a bevy of brand-new items entering inventory. We’re already in love with a new vehicle vacuum, insulated lunch totes, and a must-have barbecue gadget. Want to see the latest and greatest? Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds that are hitting stores as July begins.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Skil 7 in. Misting Fan

As if on cue, Tractor Supply has dropped the ideal summer heat wave solution. This Skil 7 in. Misting Fan ($109.99) is a July must-buy if we’ve ever seen one. Six hours of run time per charge makes this a truly mobile cooling option, making it perfect for camping, the beach, sitting by the pool, or staying cool while working the grill.

“Absolutely love my new SKIL misting fan!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I love being outside in the summer, but it’s just so hot it’s almost unbearable! Now that I have this fan, I literally use it daily! The battery lasts forever, and the misting function is amazing for a quick cooldown when I’m working in my flower bed! Highly recommend!”

2 Lifetime Field & Stream 48 qt. High Performance Cooler

Speaking of staying cool, it’s more important than ever to have a way to stash your snacks and beverages now that we’ve reached peak summer. That’s why we’re so happy the Lifetime Field & Stream 48 qt. High Performance Cooler ($129.99) hit stores when it did, with enough insulation to keep ice for up to seven days. This means that while it’s fantastic for a day at the beach, it can also keep things chilled on longer camping trips.

Customers in the review section call it the “best cooler ever” for this reason. “This is the most incredible cooler I’ve ever owned,” writes one. “Was able to pack food for our family of ten and still tons of ice. The ice stayed for two days and was cold for another two while in the back of our van. I’d recommend it to anyone!”

3 Rubbermaid BRUTE 18G Utility Tub

When there’s serious yardwork to be done, it always helps to have a rugged tote at the ready. This Rubbermaid BRUTE 18G Utility Tub ($40.49) is perfect for lugging materials and dumping debris while still being easier to carry. Pair this with your favorite garden cart, and you’ll be practically unstoppable!

Tractor Supply shoppers say they love that the barrel is “heavy-duty yet not too heavy itself,” adding that they love the large capacity and “excellent value.”

4 Red Shed Floral Glass Vase with Faux Zinnias

By now, you’ve noticed that the Best Life team loves to add a planter or two to the mix. But if you’ve never developed your green thumb, you can still get that lively floral look with this Red Shed Floral Glass Vase with Faux Zinnias ($17.49), which is currently on sale for almost $8 off. The brand-new piece is truly lifelike and serves as the perfect table centerpiece or entryway decor!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 HydroTech 5/8 in. x 200 ft. Expandable Burst Proof Hose

If you’re serious about your garden, you know that the work is never done, especially when it comes to tasks like watering. But if you’re already itching for a mid-season replacement, this HydroTech 5/8 in. x 200 ft. Expandable Burst Proof Hose ($99.99) might be the way to go. This compact option is easy to move around and store, and is remarkably durable despite its lightweight build.

“I have two of these and they are far and away better than some of the other expandable hoses I have had in the past. Great product!” gushes one 5-star reviewer.

6 Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy

Talk about the dog days of summer! This month, treat your pup to this Retriever Mega Watermelon Plush Dog Toy ($9.99) for hours of squeaky, chewy play. We also love that it’s machine washable!

7 Outset Digital Wireless Dual Probe BBQ Thermometer

Grill masters know that it’s not the amount of time that tells you when a piece of meat is done, but rather the temperature. Unfortunately, this can often mean standing over hot coals amid already hot weather while preparing dinner.

That’s why we jumped at the chance to pick up this Outset Digital Wireless Dual Probe BBQ Thermometer ($32.99). It allows you to keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven up to 196 feet away, helping you to achieve that perfect cook.

8 YETI Daytrip Lunch Bag

Taking your meals on the go requires a little extra preparation during the warmer months. And now that it’s July, we’re packing our YETI Daytrip Lunch Bag ($145) for all those trips to the beach, outings at the park, and days on the lake, with enough insulation to keep your food and snacks cool for hours.

“It works incredibly well and keeps everything at the perfect temperature for my 12-hour work shifts,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s easy to clean [and] holds more than I expected. Overall, I couldn’t be happier with this purchase.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Skil Slim Vacuum Kit

It can be pretty difficult to find a powerful vacuum that’s portable. Fortunately, this Skil Slim Vacuum Kit ($149.99) manages to accomplish both, featuring a slim design that makes it easy to store. Its smaller size has already made it our go-to for cleaning out our car, and we especially love the multiple attachments that help get the job done right.

And with a 4.9-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website, it’s clear shoppers see the value, too. “To be so slim and so cute as this little car vac actually works, and it still works well,” writes one. “And to make it even better…the attachments are attached to the vac, which means no looking for them when needed. Love everything about this car vac! Don’t hesitate to buy it!”

10 Ninestars Step-On Trash Can

We love Tractor Supply for its surprisingly wide selection of home goods, and this Ninestars Step-On Trash Can ($23.39) is a perfect example of why. It’s a sleek, well-priced piece that’s perfect for updating your existing trash cans or adding to an office, garage, guest room, or bedroom.

11 True Temper Multi-Purpose Lawn Rake

Taking care of fall foliage is probably one of the last things homeowners want to think about as July kicks off. But the truth is that this True Temper Multi-Purpose Lawn Rake ($34.99) is good for so much more than autumn yardwork. Its sturdy steel tines make it easy to clear debris and pull out thatch, making it a heavy-duty swap-in for your standard lawn tool.