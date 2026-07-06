11 Best New Harbor Freight Yard Tools Under $20

Get your gardening budget back in order with these tools and supplies.

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After months of prepping our garden for the summer season…The real work of keeping everything in growing order is fully underway. Fortunately, you can still stay within your budget for the next few months, thanks to incredible bargains in Harbor Freight’s lawn department. Some of our favorite finds include different ways to keep watering simple, essential tree maintenance materials, and some perfect pruning products. In fact, we’re already using these affordable options to replace and upgrade our gardening shed! So, get ready to go big while spending little with the best new Harbor Freight tools under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

1 Doyle Micro-Tip Pruning Shears

Clipping and manicuring plants often takes a little more finesse than traditional loppers can provide. Thankfully, you can get the job done without cutting too much into your budget with these Doyle Micro-Tip Pruning Shears ($12.99). They’re capable of making precise cuts on branches up to 3/8 of an inch thick with double-bevel tapered tips.

The fact that this item holds an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website is also proof that customers enjoy it too, with some calling them the “best shears” of “impressive quality.”

“Works as well as snips that cost twice the price,” writes one. “I even left mine out in the rain for a couple of weeks, and it shows no signs of rust at all. Perfect for snipping flowers from the garden or deadheading. Very happy with the purchase.”

2 Greenwood 2-Gallon Home and Garden Sprayer

At this point in the season, it’s time to start applying different products to help keep your plants growing. This Greenwood 2-Gallon Home and Garden Sprayer ($15.99) is a must-have for getting down fertilizer, watering, sealing, and taking care of pest problems, complete with a trigger lock for easy application.

“We were a little concerned about its quality because it was so inexpensive. Well, we are pleasantly surprised by how durable it is,” writes one happy customer in their review. “The quality is great! I would certainly recommend this product.”

3 One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake

Let’s be honest: How much yard work can you really do without a good rake? This One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake ($19.99) is a solid option, made with a fiberglass handle and strong tines that make it perfect for managing leaf piles or smoothing soil, sand, and stone.

4 Greenwood No-Squeeze Fireman’s Nozzle

Even if you’ve got a pricey hose, you won’t get the best of it without the right attachment to go with it. This Greenwood No-Squeeze Fireman’s Nozzle ($9.99) is a serious design improvement that will help save your hands from incessant squeezing.

“This nozzle is so easy to use and works great,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is perfect for cleaning with. It was a good price, and I am so happy I bought it.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 Hardy Nitrile-Dipped Gardening Gloves, 3-Pair

Speaking of protecting your hands, it’s hard to overstate how “handy” these Hardy Nitrile-Dipped Gardening Gloves ($3.99) can be. And as a three-pack, we’ve never seen a better value for such an important purchase!

“Outstanding garden gloves that have really earned that “Hardy” name!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Comfortable and very flexible, these can give your hands a lot of protection while working outdoors. –I really like them, and I love the price.”

6 One Stop Gardens Steel Handle Lopper

Summer growth means dealing with suddenly errant branches and boughs. This One Stop Gardens Steel Handle Lopper ($14.99) is designed to make each slice even easier, especially thanks to the comfort grips that provide extra support.

And with a 4.7-star rating average, it’s clear customers love them, too. “They are so lightweight and easy to use,” gushes one in their review. “This lopper is sharp and cuts everything we use it on. You will reach for these every time you want to trim bushes, lop tree branches, and tidy up your yard. Great price also!”

7 One Stop Gardens Garden Pick/Planter

Dealing with some tough soil? This One Stop Gardens Garden Pick/Planter ($12.99) can provide the extra oomph you need to dig and cultivate, especially in tighter spaces. We especially appreciate the non-slip comfort grip that makes it even easier to wield.

“This little tool is a must-have if you enjoy gardening…and if you don’t enjoy gardening, this tool will make the job easier,” jokes one customer.

8 One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner

There are two ways to struggle with tree maintenance: Getting up on a ladder and fighting with a handsaw, and this One Stop Gardens Tree Pruner ($12.99). It’s essential for taking down bigger branches up to eight feet high that are up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Customers say that despite the price, this product is “better than expected” in execution.

“Even the saw section makes fast work out of the task! No need to grab a ladder or fire up a heavier tool,” writes one. “Wish I had purchased this earlier in life.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 One Stop Gardens 22 in. Hedge Shears

You’ve worked hard to get your bushes planted and growing just right. Now it’s time to keep them looking their best! These One Stop Gardens 22 in. Hedge Shears ($15.99) are the perfect item for touching up shrubs, featuring a wavy blade that makes it easier to clip twigs and stems.

“Shears worked flawlessly and were strong enough to cut smaller tree branches,” writes one customer in their review. “Handles are very comfortable and didn’t leave calluses like wooden handles.”

10 Greenwood Two-Way Y-Hose Connector

When you’re in the workshop, it’s common to struggle with a shortage of outlets. But for gardeners, the issue is usually not having enough spigots to go around. Thankfully, this Greenwood Two-Way Y-Hose Connector ($6.99) can seriously help by splitting one water source into two.

11 One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel

Whether you’re planting, digging, or otherwise moving dirt around, you won’t get very far without the right tool. This One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel ($16.99) is great for making holes, and we especially love the sturdy yet flexible fiberglass handle that’s much easier on the hands.