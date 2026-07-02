11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Under $25

This week includes a battery checker, storage solutions, lighting options, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Out of all the areas of the home where Harbor Freight has been significantly helpful, it’s hard to think of a category where it shines more than affordable garage products. After all, the value tool and hardware retailer has made a name for itself as one of the most affordable outlets out there for DIY mechanics and homeowners alike. And it doesn’t appear as though much has changed: In recent weeks, the store has added everything from cleaning aids to power supplies and tool sets to lighting options—all at super low prices. If you’re keen to keep your car space in top condition for rock-bottom prices, here are the best new Harbor Freight garage finds you can grab for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Storage Finds Under $25.

1 Cen-Tech Alternator/Battery Checker

No matter how mechanically inclined you are, it can be hard to tell if your car’s battery is struggling until you end up stranded. Thankfully, you can avoid a worst-case scenario with this Cen-Tech Alternator/Battery Checker ($6.99), which can provide quick and accurate diagnostic information on your alternator and battery.

Customers appreciate how well-priced the product is and advise always to “keep it in your car” to avoid a hefty bill. “It is easy to use,” writes one in their review. “If your vehicle is hard to start or won’t start, this will help you diagnose it. Way cheaper than a tow or shop visit.”

2 Gojo Scrubbing Towels, 72-Count

Taking care of messes in the garage required a different kind of cleaning power. These Gojo Scrubbing Towels ($12.99) are heavy-duty enough to do just that, whether it’s wiping down your hands, picking up grease, mopping up paint, or more.

In fact, Harbor Freight shoppers are fairly passionate about this product and its ability to get the job done. “These things clean like they have a personal beef with dirt,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “I used one after working on my car, and it took off grease [and] grime. My hands went from ‘crime scene mechanic’ to ‘respectable citizen’ in about 30 seconds. The towel is rough enough to mean business but not so rough that it feels like you’re washing up with 80-grit sandpaper. Honestly, if regular wipes are Little League, these are the final boss.”

3 Vanguard 100 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord

It’s enough trying to find enough outlet space to go around in the garage without having to worry about running power to the far corners of the room. But thanks to this Vanguard 100 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord ($24.99), you can get a great price on an all-around essential that makes it easier to run equipment or charge batteries wherever you need to.

Harbor Freight shoppers call out the value on it, too, saying this version stands up to pricier options at other retailers. They also appreciate the eye-catching colors that make it less likely to be a tripping hazzard.

4 U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder

When you’re busy at work, it can be too easy to lose track of tools when you’re simply putting them down. But by setting up a U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder ($21.99), you’ll always have a place for your drills, impact wrenches, and more to live.

And beyond being an organized way to stash your items, Harbor Freight shoppers also love how it can economize space. “Purchased it to free up work space on top of my toolbox. The efficiency that it created by having my cordless tools organized has blown my mind!” writes one in their review.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

5 Gojo 10 Cherry Gel Pumice Hand Cleaner

It can be surprising how your hands often end up being the hardest thing to clean after a work session in the garage. This Gojo 10 Cherry Gel Pumice Hand Cleaner ($4) uses small, natural scrubbers to help remove dirt, grease, and grime, all while keeping your mitts feeling great. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s on sale at the moment!

Customers in the reviews say they find the subtle cherry scent very pleasing. But most importantly, they love that it actually gets their hands clean.

6 Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses

When it comes to workspace priorities, nothing should come before safety. These Western Safety Impact-Resistant Safety Glasses ($2) are just what you need to protect your peepers whenever you’re on the job, whether it’s using power tools or clearing up dust.

7 Pittsburgh Magnetic Parts Holder

You’ve already got a tough repair job on your plate: There’s no reason to add “search and rescue operation” to the to-do list! This Pittsburgh Magnetic Parts Holder ($2) is touted as a “genius product” by Harbor Freight shoppers, making it easier to hold on to those nuts, bolts, screws, and bits as you work.

“This is a simple yet awesome product,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Incredible aid while working: So incredible that you can hear yourself saying, ‘ Why didn’t I think of this?’ Buy more than one, [and] keep them handy in your metal tool case!”

8 HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip

The garage may be one of the more unique, multi-purpose places in your home, but it does share one thing in common with every other room of the house: There are never enough outlets to go around! This HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip ($24.99) solves this problem, even designed with two spaces for oversized plugs.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Organization Finds Worth Buying.

9 Pittsburgh Drive SAE and Metric Socket Set, 51-Piece

Having a well-rounded and robust tool kit is especially essential in the garage. This Pittsburgh Drive SAE and Metric Socket Set ($19.99) is one of the best values we’ve seen for such a quintessential kit, complete with 51 pieces and varied sizes to match multiple bolt widths.

‘This is a perfect little socket set that you can keep just about anywhere,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Handy, compact, just what you’ll need.”

10 Storehouse 8-Bin Large Portable Parts Storage Case

As you’ve probably noticed by now, the Best Life team is nothing if not organization aficionados. That’s why we were drawn to this Storehouse 8-Bin Large Portable Parts Storage Case ($12.99), which makes it easy to stash pieces and small tools no matter where you go.

Reviewers call the product “very helpful” and a “great value” on the Harbor Freight website, too.

“This case is very versatile with many removal bins to make room for larger items,” writes one. “Lightweight but sturdy. Would recommend for anyone wanting to organize small items.”

11 Braun 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light

It took us years to realize we had installed the wrong kind of lighting in the garage. But if you’re in the same position, instead of going too dim (or too spartan), you might want to consider this Braun 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light ($24.99). It can link up to eight different units to cover larger spaces, but even on its own, it provides 5,500 lumens for a well-lit workspace.

Harbor Freight shoppers clearly love this product, too, giving it a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website. “These are inexpensive, ridiculously bright, and easy to hang,” writes one happy customer.