11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds Under $25

You can get storage solutions, cleaning tools, and lighting all within your budget.

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We’ve turned to Harbor Freight to take care of all things automotive for years, thanks in no small part to their affordable prices and broad inventory. So it’s not surprising that the value tool retailer is also a fantastic resource for decking out your garage without going over budget. Some of the latest fantastic buys include well-priced lighting options, handy workspace helpers, tool management items, and (our favorite) plenty of storage solutions. Here are the best new Harbor Freight garage finds you can get for under $25.

1 U.S. General Magnetic Paper Towel Holder

Whether you’re working out there or not, the garage is one place where messes can be pretty frequent. That’s why we love this U.S. General Magnetic Paper Towel Holder ($14.99), which is designed to fit any-sized roll and easily affix itself to your tool chest, workbench, or even garage fridge. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s available in a wide variety of colors!

And with nearly 4,600 5-star reviews (not to mention a super impressive 4.9-star average rating), it’s clear we’re not the only ones who feel that way. “What a great idea! I have been using it for a couple of weeks, and it definitely cleaned up my workspace,” writes one. “Also flexible, so if I change things around, I will have options in the future.”

2 Braun 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light

It can be surprisingly hard to find the right lighting for a space like your garage. Instead of going too dim (or too spartan), you might want to consider this Braun 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light ($24.99). It can link up to eight different units to cover larger spaces, but even on its own, it provides 5,500 lumens for a well-lit workspace.

Harbor Freight shoppers clearly love this product, too, giving it a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website. “These are inexpensive, ridiculously bright, and easy to hang,” writes one happy customer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25.

3 Central Machinery Mini Magnetic Sweeper

Dropping that nut, bolt, or screw in the middle of a job is agony enough without having to deal with it later. Instead of letting your floor become a hardware graveyard, grab a Central Machinery Mini Magnetic Sweeper ($13.99) from Harbor Freight. This simple and unique tool makes it so so much easier to pick up all those pieces without so much as having to get down on all fours.

“You will be amazed by what it finds that your eyes missed!” writes one happy customer. “The magnet is very powerful, and when it finds something, you hear a nice ‘click’ as it picks it up.”

4 U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder

Garage organization systems don’t need to be overly fussy! That’s why this U.S. General Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) is an ideal buy in our opinion, especially as a versatile, easy-to-install way to stash your items within easy reach.

Perhaps its broad appeal explains how the item has received over 11,000 five-star reviews on the Harbor Freight website. Customers add that it’s a “great price” and even “perfect for smaller areas.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Finds Every Homeowner Should Own.

5 HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip

The garage may be one of the more unique, multi-purpose places in your home, but it does share one thing in common with every other room of the house: There are never enough outlets to go around! This HFT 6-Outlet Power Strip ($24.99) solves this problem, even designed with two spaces for oversized plugs.

6 U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder

When you’re busy at work, it can be too easy to lose track of tools when you’re simply putting them down. But by setting up a U.S. General Magnetic Power and Air Tool Holder ($21.99), you’ll always have a place for your drills, impact wrenches, and more to live.

And beyond being an organized way to stash your items, Harbor Freight shoppers also love how it can economize space. “Purchased it to free up work space on top of my toolbox. The efficiency that it created by having my cordless tools organized has blown my mind!” writes one in their review.

7 Icon Magnetic Tool Mat

Speaking of having a good place to keep your tools in order, we were thrilled when we came across this Icon Magnetic Tool Mat ($19.99). It’s double-sided, meaning that not only will it help you safely arrange your wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers while you work, but it can also keep them attached to toolboxes or workbenches.

And as another 4.9-star rated product (including nearly 400 5-star reviews), it’s clear customers love how handy and unique it is.

“I love this product. It helps keep the work area clean and tidy, and just that alone helps the job get done,” writes one. “You don’t have to search for the tools and parts you put down… It’s right there where you left it!”

8 Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin

We love a modular storage solution, especially in the garage! This Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin ($3.99) is truly one of the more versatile options we’ve seen out there, providing an easily accessible stash space for tools, hardware, supplies, and practically anything else you can think of. But of course, this kind of system can also work elsewhere around the house, especially in the pantry!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Organization Finds Worth Buying.

9 Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan

Even though garages provide shade, even having a large opening doesn’t always ensure you’ll get a breeze. Fortunately, you can stay cool with this Bauer Cordless Dual-Power Fan ($24.99), which can move air at speeds up to 12 mph. The fact that it’s cordless makes it even easier to use!

10 Braun Portable Folding LED Work Light

It can be hard to get the light shining exactly where you need it when working on cars. That’s why we’re huge fans of this Braun Portable Folding LED Work Light ($7.99), which has a magnetic kickstand that makes it easy to affix or set up in even the tighest spaces.

“This is my all-time favorite work light,” gushes one happy customer. “I have several at home and use them regularly. I even strapped one to my router to aid in my woodworking. I hope Harbor Freight never stops selling them.”

11 Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer

If you’re like us and you’ve been on a yardwork hardware buying spree, you’re also going to need a way to manage all of your brand-new tools! This Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer ($13.99) can help get your garage under control with a place to hang your shovels, rakes, brooms, and more.

Customers who’ve purchased it call it a “great organizational tool” and say that it’s “easy to install.”