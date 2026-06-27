11 Best New Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $25

You can really soup up your ride for way less with these cleaning tools, emergency items, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a value tool destination, it’s not surprising that we regularly turn to Harbor Freight to stock our garage. And with the store’s typically unbeatable pricing, that also means there’s plenty of car-related finds that are well within even the tightest budgets. This month, some of the latest additions include essential tools, safety gear, must-have trunk additions, and so many ways to get and keep your ride sparkling clean. So, let’s hit the gas and check out the best new Harbor Freight automotive finds under $25 right now.

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1 HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle

When it comes to important regular cleaning duties, it’s hard to think of one more important than your windshield. This HFT 2-in-1 Squeegee with Telescoping Handle ($5.99) will remove the need to roll through the gas station, able to extend up to 30 inches to help reach across even the widest vehicles.

“Had this for years and hasn’t worn out yet!” writes one happy customer in their review. “Would highly recommend to others for personal use when washing a car or home windows. Also great for indoor cleaning of shower walls! Great product!”

2 Merlin Pencil Gauge

When it comes to checking your car’s vitals, it doesn’t get more essential than this Merlin Pencil Gauge ($3.79). This classic garage tool takes quick, accurate readings, all while being small enough to fit in your breast pocket. Customers agree it’s a must-have, calling it a “great price” and “easy to read.”

3 Pittsburgh 16 ft. Jumper Cables

They say the golden rule for motorists is to always have jumper cables in your trunk, because you never know when you (or more importantly, someone else) might need them. These Pittsburgh 16 ft. Jumper Cables ($17.99) are a fantastic price on an automotive essential, with plenty of length to easily access both vehicles.

4 Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner

Not surprisingly, the type of product you pick to clean your car can have huge impacts on the final result. And with a 4.9-star average rating (including nearly 300 5-star reviews), we’re hard-pressed to think of an item in the auto category at Harbor Freight that customers vouch for more than Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner ($13.99).

“Recognized for quality products, this car wash shampoo is a prime example of a very good value for a very good shampoo,” writes one. “I’ve used this product for many years and won’t use anything else. The finish on my vehicles after using it leaves the surface spotless while conditioning it. This item is reasonably priced and long-lasting.”

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5 HFT 9-Pattern Car Wash Nozzle with Soap Dispenser

Now that you’ve got your new go-to car shampoo, you’re going to need an easy way to apply it! This HFT 9-Pattern Car Wash Nozzle with Soap Dispenser ($11.99) saves a big, messy step in the cleaning process, with a quick connection to a garden hose thread for easy use.

Customers on the Harbor Freight website say they also appreciate how they can easily switch from soap dispensing to regular water for rinsing.

“Versatile and a great value considering its features and price point. Highly recommended,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

6 Pittsburgh 12V Portable Tire Inflator

There’s nothing that can upend your day quite like a flat or low tire. Fortunately, this Pittsburgh 12V Portable Tire Inflator ($16.99) can truly save the day in a pinch! The unit is powerful enough to fill a car or SUV tire from 0 to 35 PSI in six minutes or less, but still small enough to fit in a trunk and be portable.

Customers in the review section call it a “great emergency air pump, adding that “the price is amazing.”

7 Bauer 6 in. Compact Orbital Polisher/Buffer

For some people, it’s all about TLC: Totally Loving (your) Car. This Bauer 6 in. Compact Orbital Polisher/Buffer ($19.99) is a must-have for anyone who wants their ride to have that sparkling shine, with 25 percent faster material removal than its predecessor model.

The best part is that customers appear to love this as much as their precious cars. “Great product at a bargain price,” writes one. “I don’t know if I could be happier with this buy.”

8 Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, 12-Pack

Car maintenance doesn’t always involve wrenches and jacks! This Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 12-Pack ($5.99) is perfect for keeping your ride squeaky clean both inside and out.

Not surprisingly, their effectiveness goes even further than the garage. “I’ve used this product for years for car polishing, wood staining projects, and cleaning around the house. It has a great quality material which handles the stress of any job I’ve done, like absorbing water spills, clearing the wax off my cars, and applying wood stains. I would highly recommend this product,” writes one.

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9 Emergency Triangle LED Work Light

This Emergency Triangle LED Work Light ($3.99) is the kind of product you hope you’ll never have to use, but will always make you feel better to have stashed in your trunk. It provides 56 lumens of bright white light and is easy to hang, thanks to the attached hooks and magnets.

10 Pittsburgh Tool Set, 53-Piece

A mechanic is only as good as their tools! And if you’re happy working on your own vehicles, it’s hard to top this 53-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set ($19.99). It includes a ratchet, sockets, extension, adapter, bit driver, wrenches, and hex keys, making it perfect for those spot repairs that come up.

11 Grant’s Microfiber Wash Mitt

Keeping your car looking its best will always require some spot cleaning between trips to the car wash. This Grant’s Microfiber Wash Mitt ($6.99) is made of super-soft, absorbent chenille, helping prevent scratches while scrubbing, buffing, or wiping down your ride.

And with an average rating of 4.7 stars on the Harbor Freight website, it’s clear customers agree. “I was really impressed with how much soapy water this held,” writes one. “Definitely worth it if you hand-wash your car.”