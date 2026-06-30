Shop 11 new Dollar General summer finds under $2, from Simmer & Stir tools to lemon-themed decor.

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If you aren’t shopping at Dollar General this summer, you are majorly missing out. The store is filled with so many fantastic new finds, many of them $2 or less. From viral new collections, including Holly Williams’ and Dolly Parton’s new lines and the Margaritaville-themed one, to random aesthetics, you never know what you will find, even when shopping on a tight budget. Here are the 11 best Dollar General summer finds under $2.

1 A New “Simmer and Stir” Collection

If you are on the hunt for affordable cooking tools, head on over to Dollar General for its new kitchen collection, which includes a variety of spatulas, measuring cups, tongs, and more. “The simple and chic way to cook up savings, now in. Shop the Simmer & Stir collection, all under $12,” the brand captioned a post.

2 Lots of Cute Garden Decorations

The Ecclective Hobby Mom shared that her Dollar General has the most adorable garden decorations, perfect for a fairy or gnome garden. “A few new garden decor pieces for my outdoor plant stand,” they wrote, sharing a few finds.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

3 So Many Fun and Creative Summer Food and Drink Solutions

From glass lemon sipper cups to Stanley dupes, there are so many great summer finds at Dollar Tree. Destinees Finds 98 shared their top picks. It included popsicle molds, table cloths, drink & popsicle pouches and more. “Dollar General summer finds!” they captioned the post.

4 Aesthetic Vibe Essentials

Lots of shoppers are picking up “aesthetic vibe” essentials at Dollar General. This includes affordable art, lamps, measuring cups, baskets, and throw blankets. Cecee 9898 shared her top finds. “Omg dollar general is a vibe right now!” she captioned an Instagram video.

5 Patriotic Decor

Are you still in need of decorations and party supplies for July 4th? Run to Dollar General for some Independence Day prep. The store has lots of items. “t’s hot out there, but deals on July 4th parties are no sweat in here. Save on the whole celebration in one stop,” they captioned a post.

6 So Many $1 Finds

Dollar General isn’t letting Dollar Tree shoppers have all the savings fun. DG also has a huge assortment of items for a single buck. “Yep. You saw that right. It’s all just $1 each,” they shared in a post. It includes candles, spray bottles, ice cream bowls with matching spoons, reusable tupperware, and more.

7 The Holly Williams Collection

Love Grace Style and every other influencer have shared about the Holly Williams collection at Dollar General, which is filled with bougie-for-less finds. “Run to you local @dollargeneral and check out this new line of products. The aren’t just a great price but great quality,” she captioned the post.

8 Lemon Themed Finds

The whole lemon collection has shoppers running to Dollar General. “Unexpected Dollar General Find!” one shared. “I wasn’t shopping for lemon decor today, but when I spotted all of these cute lemon-themed finds at Dollar General, I had to share them! If you’re decorating your kitchen, coffee bar, tiered tray, or adding a little summer cheer to your home, there are some adorable and budget-friendly lemon pieces available right now. Sometimes the best finds are the ones you weren’t looking for!”

9 A Supersized Tumbler

Dollar Tree Queen shared a supersized glass tumbler with a wooden top and a straw that elevates summer beverages. “32 ounce Glass Tumbler At Dollar General, only $3,” she captioned the post. “It looks like the pioneer woman glass is got last year from Walmart,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20

10 And, the New Dollar Parton Drops

You also don’t want to miss the Dolly Parton collection. “Summer’s sweeter with Dolly. Get all our favorites for less with her NEW summer collection at select DG stores,” the store captioned the post. It has everything from measuring cups to candles.

11 And, the Margaritaville Line

There is even something for Jimmy Buffett fans, aka Parrotheads, at Dollar General. The new collection, inspired by the singer’s beachy and boozy lifestyle, has entered the chat. “New Margaritaville collection at Dollar General,” one influencer shared, along with a video of her top picks.