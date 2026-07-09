11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now

Make the most of your summer with these bona fide bargain finds.

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We don’t need to tell you that Harbor Freight can be an ideal one-stop shop for everything from yard tools to backyard supplies. But even among that impressive inventory, there are also a lot of budget-friendly products that can be huge in helping you get outside and enjoy the season. Whether it’s watering your backyard plants, setting up a campsite, decorating your patio, or even just relaxing in the breeze, you’ll be amazed at what you can get for so little money. Here are the best new Harbor Freight outdoor finds under $25 that are hitting shelves now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

1 Greenwood 50 ft. x 3/4 in. High-Flow Garden Hose

The harsh truth is that your garden won’t get very far if you’re not watering it right! This Greenwood 50 ft. x 3/4 in. High-Flow Garden Hose ($17.99) is arguably the most essential of all yard tool arsenals, made from commercial-grade PVC that keeps it from splitting or kinking.

“This hose is perfect,” says one 5-star reviewer. “It’s not flimsy, and the price was much better than anything I had checked at the major hardware and lumber stores.”

2 Magnesium Fire Starter

There’s something special about getting out into nature, setting up camp, and then cooking your first meal over flames. But before you hit the trail, make sure you pick up a Magnesium Fire Starter ($1.69) to bring with you. It’s a must-have for nature activities, with customers calling it a “great value” and “reliable every time” they use it.

3 Vanguard 25 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Outdoor Extension Cord

Whether it’s out in your RV or just in your backyard, you’re going to need a way to run power if you’re planning on spending time outside this summer. This Vanguard 25 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Outdoor Extension Cord ($24.99) is a perfectly well-priced option for getting those lights, appliances, and gadgets the electricity they need to keep them running.

4 One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake

Let’s be honest: How much yard work can you really do without a good rake? This One Stop Gardens 62 in. Bow Rake ($19.99) is a solid option, made with a fiberglass handle and strong tines that make it perfect for managing leaf piles or smoothing soil, sand, and stone.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Finds Under $25.

5 Bunker Hill Security Combination Cable Bike Lock

It’s hard to overstate just how much a bike ride can help you get into the summer spirit. But if you want to ensure your wheels won’t go missing, we suggest picking up this Bunker Hill Security Combination Cable Bike Lock ($4.99) for the season. It’s a safe, secure, and effective way to ensure your ride will always be right where you left it!

6 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

Part of the joy of summer is being able to find relaxation wherever and whenever you need it. That’s why we love this Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($19.99): Besides being incredibly easy to set up, it also packs down to a pouch smaller than a football, making it an easily portable option for days at the park, hitting up the campsite, or even just spending time in your own backyard.

7 HFT 8 ft. x 10 ft. Mesh All-Purpose Weather-Resistant 4 oz. Tarp

Shade solutions have a tendency to get pretty pricey. But thanks to this HFT 8 ft. x 10 ft. Mesh All-Purpose Weather-Resistant 4 oz. Tarp ($24.99), you can reclaim a portion of your patio, yard, or garden from the sweltering sun without breaking the bank. Harbor Freight shoppers in the review section point out that this is also great for building a makeshift carport, as well as for protecting delicate plants and vegetables during hail storms or especially hot weather.

8 Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights

It’s one thing to set up outdoor lighting. But installing a feature like these Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights ($14.99) is a true ambiance-setting move that will give your patio or back deck an entirely new look for those evenings under the stars.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Under $5.

9 Greenwood 4 Gallon Backpack Sprayer

Now that you’ve got everything planted, it’s time to take care of it! This Greenwood 4 Gallon Backpack Sprayer ($19.99) is currently on sale, but has long been one of our favorite Harbor Freight finds. Simply pump, point, and pull the trigger for easier watering, fertilizing, pest control, and more.

10 Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights, 3-Pack

It’s always a joy to take in your garden glistening in the sunshine, but there’s something special about seeing it shine at night, too. That’s why we’ve long been fans of these Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights ($8.99), which can elevate any garden bed, pathway, or even planter where you place them.

“Great lights at an affordable price!” gushes one 5-star reviewer.

11 Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair

Summer is the season of being on the go, which means having a good setup for sitting down is essential. We love this Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair ($24.99) for everything from the campsite to the beach and even sporting events. The best part? It’s currently on sale for Inside Track members, making it an even better buy.