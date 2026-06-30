11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Under $5

We've combed the inventory for the best bargains, including garden must-haves and workshop essentials.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It only takes a few trips to Tractor Supply to realize that the store really has it all, from home goods to gardening supplies and everything in between. But even on top of the already low prices, the rural retailer is also a fantastic resource for bargain finds that will only run you a few bucks. Some of the latest examples are organizational helpers, garden essentials, workshop safety gear, and pet toys. There are even a few patriotic pieces to help prepare for your 4th of July get-together! Here are the best new Tractor Supply finds you can score right now for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $20.

1 Glamos Wire 42 in. Galvanized Tomato Cage

Even though it’s still early in the season, there’s a good chance those tomato plants you got into the ground are finally making some serious progress. Now, it’s time to help them literally grow up with this Glamos Wire 42 in. Galvanized Tomato Cage ($2.19). At 42 inches tall, it’s a perfect way to cultivate those creeping vines leading up to harvest.

Customers in the review section say it’s “the best price for this product,” while others say it’s “great quality.” But it’s not just about gardening: Plenty of crafters have also called this out as a fantastic framework for art projects!

2 Lux Landscape Patriotic Star String Light

Whether you’re getting your home ready for the biggest holiday of the summer or are hosting viewing parties for Team U.S.A. during the World Cup, you might want to pick up this Lux Landscape Patriotic Star String Light ($4.99). It’s the perfect patriotic touch that fits well within any budget, with eight feet of lights per battery-powered strand.

3 Bouton Optical Safety Glasses

It’s hard to put a price on protecting yourself, but in Tractor Supply’s case, it’s often below $5. These Bouton Optical Safety Glasses ($2.99) are just one example as a workshop essential for protecting your peepers. Don’t wait on this: You’ll need them whenever you’re operating heavy machinery, power tools, or yard equipment!

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/bouton-optical-zenon-rimless-clear-safety-glasses-2340124

4 Tractor Supply Mini Buckets, 4 pk.

We’ll be the first to admit that this 4-pack of Tractor Supply Mini Buckets ($4.99) might seem like a bizarre purchase. But once you look into it, these tiny containers are super versatile, working as organizers for your workspace and desktop, makeshift planters, crafts, games, and so much more.

According to shoppers, they’re useful for everything from storing “small nuts and bolts, screws, and other small items” to “holding tools or supplies for crafts or hobbies.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Workshop Finds Worth Buying.

5 ImPECKables Chicken Pattern Flashlight

Your phone flashlight might work in a pinch, but in a real emergency, it’s never going to be enough! This ImPECKables Chicken Pattern Flashlight ($4.99) can shine 100 lumens of light up to 15 meters away, with a runtime of 12 hours per set of fresh AAA batteries. Besides the fun print, we also love how compact it is, making it a great addition to your bag or glove compartment.

6 Barn Star 16 pc. Precision Screwdriver Set

Sometimes, big projects require smaller tools. This Barn Star Precision Screwdriver Set ($4.99) is a must-have for anyone looking to round out their tool set for tackling finer parts. The 16-piece ensemble comes with varying sizes of socket, Phillips, hexagon, and slotted precision screwdrivers to prepare you for any job.

7 Retriever Rope Dog Toy

They don’t call it the dog days of summer for nothing! This Retriever Rope Dog Toy ($4.99) is the perfect playtime present for your pup, whether it’s playing fetch or tug of war in the backyard.

But despite the low price on this piece, customers say it’s still a high-quality find. “Most soft-type toys are instantly destroyed by my German Shepherd. He literally rips them to shreds from constant chewing. This rope toy hasn’t even experienced a tear,” writes one. “The strength of this rope toy makes our daily tug-o-war and keep-away play more enjoyable.”

8 Americana Chalk Bucket, 20 ct.

Getting the kids to have some fun outdoors shouldn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This Americana Chalk Bucket ($3.19) is a classic activity that will keep them entertained for hours. It’s also a great way to decorate your driveway for your 4th of July party!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 MK Lighter Avalon Torch Lighter

Setting up your fire pit or getting the grill going gets a lot easier with an MK Lighter Avalon Torch Lighter ($4.99) on hand. It provides a precise flame that makes it so much easier to get things lit in windy or wet outdoor conditions.

10 Little Trees Supernova Auto Air Freshener Vent Wrap

Keeping your car clean is a non-stop endeavor, but at least you can effortlessly keep it smelling its best with a Little Trees Supernova Auto Air Freshener Vent Wrap ($4.49). Instead of hanging from your rearview mirror, these items attach directly to your car’s heat and AC units, bringing “bursts of bright bergamot intensified by notes of dark berry, ozonic florals, and musk” to liven up your commute.

11 Tractor Supply Chicks/Floral Cotton Canvas Tote Bag

We all love a tote! But this Tractor Supply Chicks/Floral Cotton Canvas Tote Bag ($4.99) has become something of a Tractor Supply customer favorite, thanks to its playful design and durable construction.

“Durable, soft, roomy, not to mention cute!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “I love these bags. I’ve gotten several for myself and friends. They surprisingly fit quite a bit, much more than the plastic grocery bags. 10/10 will likely buy again.”