11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $20

Get everything from bath caddies to kitchen essentials, all for a super low price.

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To us, summer feels like one of the best times of year to update some of the items around the house. And fortunately, Dollar General is coming through with some true hidden gem products that are appealing both for their usefulness and their low prices. From items for the kitchen to easy ways to unwind in the tub, you can really have it all for way, way less. There’s even a pool-friendly speaker we’re already obsessed with! Here are the best new Dollar General home finds under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Home Finds Under $10 in June.

1 Comfort Bay Bathtub Caddy Organizer

Spending time soaking in the tub truly is one of life’s great pleasures. Why not simplify your relaxation ritual with a Comfort Bay Bathtub Caddy Organizer ($12)? This simple, affordable add-on will provide a place for your drink, candle, book, skin products, and more.

2 Margaritaville Floating Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Talk about a pool party! This Margaritaville Floating Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($6) is just the sort of item we need to keep the beats going while taking a relaxing float this summer. But thanks to its water-resistant build, we’ve also found that it’s great for playing our favorite podcasts while we’re in the shower!

3 Sterilite One Gallon Pitcher

If you’re like us, you’ll spend plenty of time this summer mixing up refreshing drinks. That’s why we feel fortunate to have found this Sterilite One Gallon Pitcher ($6), which is perfect for batching up lemonade, iced tea, and more for easy access in the fridge.

4 Kathy Ireland Clear Glass Storage Jar with Cork Ball Lid

By now, you’ve probably realized the Best Life team is all about a good organization system. But in the case of this Kathy Ireland Clear Glass Storage Jar with Cork Ball Lid ($6), we’re officially awarding a round of bonus points for how great this modern piece looks on a bathroom or kitchen countertop. And we’ll even throw in a couple more bonus points for this super low price!

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

5 Toastmaster Electric Hand Mixer

We’ve noticed that there’s a direct correlation between the number of summer holiday parties and get-togethers we get invited to and the amount of baked goods we need to pump out for the buffet table. This Toastmaster Electric Hand Mixer ($18.50) is a super well-priced essential that will make whipping up those cakes (or even some fresh whipped cream to top those fresh berries) as easy as pie.

6 True Living Sandalwood Coast Scented Farmhouse Candle

On the hunt for a new summery home scent? We’ve been loving the smell of this True Living Sandalwood Coast Scented Farmhouse Candle ($7), which brings a comforting woodsy aroma when lit. And of course, it’s also a fantastic housewarming gift option!

7 True Living Gray 20-Pocket Hanging Shoe Organizer

Even though spring is over, we’re continuing our cleaning spree through summer this year. And if you want to reclaim your entryway or closet floor, we highly suggest picking up this True Living Gray 20-Pocket Hanging Shoe Organizer ($8.50). It’s one of the easiest ways to get rid of a mess that practically every household has had to deal with at some point.

8 True Living 6-Shelf Organizer

Speaking of closet saviors, we’ve also been loving this True Living 6-Shelf Organizer ($10). The hanging unit provides a space for items that might otherwise end up in a pile on the ground, including those bulky sweaters, bags, hats, and accessories.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

9 Sterilite Clear Latch Tote, 64 qt.

…And in keeping with the storage theme, we also can’t recommend this Sterilite Clear Latch Tote ($10) enough! Besides being one of the best prices we’ve seen on this organizational essential, it also provides the building blocks you need to get your excess items under control and properly stashed away.

10 Ring Lattice Runner

Every so often, it can pay to replace those beat-up rugs, especially if they’re in high-traffic areas. This Ring Lattice Runner ($14) is a well-priced option that’s perfect for pretty much any room or hallway in the house, and is also available in multiple different colors that will match your existing decor.

11 Floral Printed Soft & Absorbent Wash Cloths, 5-Pack

When it comes to bath linens, it can really pay to have a few extra lying around. That’s why we picked up a five-pack of these Floral Printed Soft & Absorbent Wash Cloths ($5), which are gentle on the skin and look bright and summery with their cheerful design.