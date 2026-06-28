11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5

Shop the best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $5, from kitchen shears to gold charger plates.

Kitchen essentials add up fast, especially when you’re stocking up on the small stuff that gets used constantly. This roundup pulls together some genuinely useful Dollar Tree finds, from basic kitchen tools to a few small upgrades that make cooking feel more fun. Everything here costs $5 or less, which makes it easy to grab a handful in one trip. These are the eleven kitchen finds at Dollar Tree that are well worth their rock-bottom prices.

1 Home Collection Kitchen Towel

A solid kitchen towel is one of those things you can never have too many of, especially once they start wearing thin or getting stained. This Home Collection kitchen towel is absorbent enough for drying dishes or wiping down counters without falling apart after a few washes. And at $1.50 per piece, it’s easy to stock up in bulk.

Silicone tools have become a kitchen staple because they’re gentle on nonstick pans and hold up to high heat without melting. This Cooking Concepts silicone tool covers the basics for stirring, flipping, or scraping, depending on which one you grab. It’s $1.25, making it an easy add to round out a utensil collection.

3 Home Collection Black Cotton Mitts and Pot Holders

A matching set of mitts and pot holders is a small detail that makes a kitchen feel more pulled together. This 3-count set of black cotton mitts and pot holders offers solid heat protection for handling hot pans straight from the oven or stovetop. It’s $1.50 for the set.

4 Mini Kitchen Broom and Dust Pan Playset

Someday your child will help out with chores. For now, let them play like they’re part of the action. This mini broom and dust pan playset is a fun little playset for kids who love copying mom or dad around the house. It comes in assorted colors and gives little ones their own tools to “help” with cleanup for $1.75.

5 Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears

A solid pair of kitchen shears handles everything from opening stubborn packaging to trimming herbs or cutting through poultry. These Cooking Concepts stainless steel kitchen shears have a heavyweight build that feels far sturdier than the price suggests. At $1.25, it’s one of the better value picks on this entire list.

6 McCormick Silicone Basting Brush

A basting brush makes glazing meats or brushing butter onto bread far easier than trying to improvise with a spoon. This McCormick silicone basting brush is heat-resistant and easy to clean after use. It’s $1.25, a small price for a tool that gets surprisingly frequent use during grilling season.

7 Melamine Kitchen Spoon Rests

A spoon rest keeps countertops from turning into a sauce-splattered mess while cooking. These melamine spoon rests come in a range of colors, so there’s some room to match a kitchen’s existing palette. At $1.25, it’s a simple fix for a problem most people don’t think about until it’s too late to keep the counter clean.

8 Hefty Ultra Strong Tropical Paradise Scented Tall Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Trash bags are never exciting, but a scented option at least makes taking out the garbage slightly more pleasant. This 24-pack of Hefty tropical paradise scented bags is built tough enough to handle regular kitchen waste without tearing. At $5, it’s the priciest item on this list but still a solid deal for a name-brand product.

9 HomeBright Power Foaming Kitchen Cleaner—10 Oz

A good foaming cleaner clings to surfaces longer than a basic spray, giving it more time to actually break down grease and grime. This HomeBright power foaming kitchen cleaner works well on counters, stovetops, and appliances. It’s $1.50 and a smart addition to a regular kitchen cleaning routine.

10 12-Pack of Gold Cutlery

Gold-toned cutlery instantly dresses up a table setting, whether for a holiday dinner or just an everyday meal that deserves a little extra flair. This 12-pack of gold cutlery covers forks, knives, and spoons in one set. At $1.25, it’s a surprisingly affordable way to upgrade a table without buying a full new flatware set.

11 Gold Metallic Plastic Charger Plate

Charger plates add an instant layer of polish under dinnerware, especially for special occasions or holiday gatherings. This gold metallic plastic charger plate is lightweight but still looks substantial once set on the table. At $1, stocking up on enough for a full dinner party costs next to nothing.