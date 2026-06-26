Shop 7 new Dollar Tree beach finds under $5, from pool noodles to waterproof swimsuit bags.

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Summer is officially here, and beach season is in full effect. If you wait until you get to your oceanside destination, expect to pay top dollar on everything you need for your beach day, including towels, toys, and sunglasses, as beach boutiques generally mark prices up exponentially. Luckily, your local Dollar Tree has many of the exact same items for less. Many of them are just a single dollar, while others can cost up to five. What should you shop for before hitting the beach? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree beach finds under $5.

1 Water Blasting Guns

Nothing screams beach fun more than a water fight! Shoppers love these H2O Blasters Double-Barreled Water Squirters that are part of Dollar Tree’s big sale. Get them for just $1 each. “Great product for kids,” writes a shopper. “Our boys love them! We buy multiple a year! We will totally be getting more!” Others agree. “Amazing water squirters. Easy to use. Well made. Fun for the whole town!” says someone.

2 Pool Noodles

Pool noodles are not just for the pool. I recently went snorkeling in the Florida Keys and used one to stay afloat. At Dollar Tree, the Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles are also part of the sale, just $1 each. “The price is excellent. I just paid 7.00 at another store for one,” a shopper writes. “Awesome product. Exactly the same as the more expensive ones you’ll find everywhere else,” adds another.

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3 Pails with Shovels

Another item included in the summer sale? The Solid Pail with shovel. Choose from a variety of color combinations, each just $1. They are perfect for digging in the sand and making sand castles. “Perfect size for a fun day at the beach,” a shopper writes. “I ordered 144 of these buckets online and they arrived in perfect condition. They are a good size and durable, for the price.”

4 Goggles

I have a pool and love keeping extra goggles on hand. These Splash-N-Swim Children’s Novelty Swim Goggles, 5.375×2.375 in. are an unbeatable deal and are also perfect for the ocean. These are sized for kids, but adult sizes are available as well. Get them on sale for $1 a pair.

5 Shark and Lobster Grabbers

Another fun in the sun toy? These adorable Grabber Toys come in assorted sea-animal shapes. Each comes with a grabber and little fishies to grab, each $5. “Lasts long,” writes a shopper. It is strong and fun. Bought a red lobster last year and it still works but I want two more so we can play, it is easy to use and surprisingly strong.”

6 Sunglasses

If you are someone who loses sunglasses weekly, head over to Dollar Tree. There are tons of styles to choose from, including various shapes of Aviator Sunglasses with Wire Frames, $1.50 a pair. “The sunglasses are amazingly nice for the amount of money spent,” a shopper writes. “We bought two boxes for a Top Gun office summer giveaway. They were perfect! Everyone loved them. Totally worth the price,” adds another.

7 Swimsuit Bags

Finally, don’t forget to throw a Colorful Swimsuit Sack in your beach bag. These gorgeously patterned waterproof bags are perfect for tossing wet bathing suits in after a day at the beach. Choose from a wide range of colors and designs, each $5. “Versatile for many uses!!” writes a shopper. “These bags are awesome and I want more!! Swimsuits makeup keys wet swim suits need I go on?”