11 Best Dollar Tree Organizing Finds Under $5 Right Now

Shop the best Dollar Tree organizing finds under $5, from wire baskets to a clip-on fridge basket.

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There’s a version of home organization that easily costs hundreds and a version that costs just dollars per piece: either way you spend, everything in your home has a place. Dollar Tree’s current organizing section is here to rep the latter approach, with wire baskets, felt desk trays, over-the-door hooks, a clip-on fridge basket, and a 5-gallon waste basket—all for under $5. Ready to get your house in order? Here are eleven organizing finds worth buying now, before the shelf clears.

1 Essentials Wire Oval Baskets

Wire oval baskets work on shelves, in cabinets, on bathroom counters, and in pantries—the storage format that fits every room by blending in. These Essentials wire oval baskets are $1.50 and the foundational organizing find that everything else on this list builds around.

2 Storage Essentials Wire Rectangular Basket

The rectangular version of the wire basket category offers more internal volume and cleaner stacking than oval alternatives, built for pantry shelves and deep cabinets where straight edges matter. This Storage Essentials wire rectangular basket is $1.50 and the organizing workhorse that holds everything from produce to office supplies without complaining.

3 Daisy Printed Plastic Basket

A daisy printed plastic basket is the organizational find that doesn’t look like an organizational find. The print gives it enough personality to leave visible on a shelf or a counter, and come in assorted colors for just $1.50 each.

4 Plastic Contour Basket

Contour baskets have a slightly shaped, ergonomic profile that makes them easier to grip and pull off a shelf—a small design detail that separates functional storage from the kind that requires two hands and a cleared schedule. This plastic contour basket is $1.50 and the grab-and-go organizing solution for any cabinet or shelf.

5 Tool Bench Hardware Storage Case with Compartments—9×6 Inch

Nine-by-six inches of compartmentalized hard plastic storage is a format built for small parts, craft supplies, jewelry, hardware, and anything else that exists in too many pieces to throw in a bin. This Tool Bench Hardware storage case with compartments is $1.50 and the most precisely useful organizing find on this list.

6 Jot Felt Desk Trays—3-Pack, Assorted Colors

Three felt desk trays in a matched set for $1.25? That’s a desk organization purchase that costs less than a pen and produces the kind of sorted, visible workspace that actually inspired productivity. These Jot felt desk trays come in assorted colors and stack or arrange flat depending on the available surface.

7 Essentials Black Over-the-Door Hooks

Over-the-door hooks add storage to any door in the house without drilling, without damage, and without any installation beyond hanging them. These Essentials black over-the-door hooks are $1.25 and give you the fastest return on investment of anything on this list. Simply hang them, drape your towels, and enjoy your newly-cleared floor.

8 Plastic Woven Basket with Handle

This plastic woven basket has a visual warmth that adds to a space, rather than subtracting. The bright colors make it perfect for a kid’s room, and the carry handle makes it perfect for kids just learning to do their own laundry. For $1.50, it’s a portable storage find that moves between rooms easily.

9 Stylish Deep Plastic Storage Bin with Decorative Pattern

Deep enough to actually hold things, neutral enough to avoid being an eyesore. This stylish deep plastic storage bin with decorative pattern is $4 and the largest capacity find on this list.

10 COS Round 5-Gallon Waste Basket

A 5-gallon round waste basket for $5 is the room-by-room trash can solution that makes outfitting a full house—bedroom, bathroom, office, kitchen—a $25 decision rather than a $100 one. These COS round 5-gallon waste baskets come in assorted colors and are the most practical find on this list by a significant margin.

11 Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket

A clip-on fridge basket attaches to an existing shelf and creates a second tier of storage underneath it, effectively doubling the usable space on any shelf it’s attached to. This Storage Essentials clear fridge clip-on basket is $1.50 and the most clever storage find on this list.