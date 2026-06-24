11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5

Affordable Dollar Tree kitchen essentials under $5 for cooking and storage.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Finding useful kitchen upgrades doesn’t have to mean spending a lot. Dollar Tree is stocked with everyday kitchen essentials that can help you cook, store, and enjoy meals with less hassle—all for under $5. From ceramic mugs and food storage containers to handy organizers, these budget-friendly finds punch well above their price. Shop my top 11 picks below.

1 Bamboo Cutting Board

The best way to prevent microplastic from leeching into your food? Switching to a Bamboo Cutting Board ($1.25). Reviewers swear by its durable construction and low-maintenance design.

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2 Kitchen Turntable Organizer

My secret to a neat and tidy pantry is the Kitchen Turntable Organizer ($1.50). It’s ideal for corralling spices, herbs, dressings, and other packaged ingredients, while its rotating design makes everything simpler to access.

3 Kitchen Scissors

Did you know that Kitchen Scissors ($1.25) are actually quite different from regular office scissors? For instance, these shears feature thicker stainless steel blades built to cut through tough foods, meat (and bones), and packaging, along with asymmetrical handles for a better grip. They also include built-in bottle opener jaws.

4 Deviled Egg Carrier

Minimize the risk of spills and keep your homemade deviled eggs safely stored in this nifty Deviled Egg Carrier ($1.50). The lid snaps into place for a secure fit and features a top handle for hassle-free transport.

5 Ceramic Soup Mug

This Ceramic Soup Mug ($1.50) offers a sturdier alternative to traditional bowls, making it easier to enjoy soups without the awkward balancing act. It also doubles as a mug for hot drinks or, my personal favorite, an ice cream bowl.

6 Plastic Produce Storage Containers

If you’re trying to eat more fruits and vegetables, these Plastic Produce Storage Containers ($1.25 each) make it easy to wash and store produce right away so it’s always prepped for snacking. Plus, the airtight lids are stackable, helping you save valuable fridge space.

7 Collapsible Colander

Not only is this Collapsible Colander ($1.25) top-rack dishwasher safe, but it folds flat for storage. It simplifies meal prep tasks and the silicone material is smoother to clean than classic mesh strainers.

8 Acrylic Wine Bottle Holder

Nothing is more frustrating than a rogue wine bottle rolling around in the fridge, just waiting to fall over and shatter on the kitchen floor. Every wine connoisseur needs this Acrylic Wine Bottle Holder ($1.50), which keeps bottles in place, easy to see, and neatly out of the way.

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9 Portable Yogurt Cup

Enjoy your homemade parfait on the go with this Portable Yogurt Cup ($1.50). Its clever design keeps yogurt separate from berries, granola, and other toppings so everything stays fresh (read: not soggy)—making it perfect for prepping breakfast the night before. The cup also includes a foldable spoon.

10 Splatter Screen

A Splatter Screen ($1.25) is one of those kitchen tools you don’t realize you need until you start using one. The mesh screen rests over pots and pans to prevent grease and oil from splattering, while still letting steam escape. It’s available in two styles, one with a pan-style handle and another with a lidded handle.

11 Mini Kitchen Broom & Dust Pan

I know this Mini Kitchen Broom & Dust Pan ($1.75) is technically meant for kids, but hear me out. Its compact size makes it perfect for quickly sweeping countertop crumbs for seamless disposal.