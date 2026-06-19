Shop 11 new Marshalls kitchen finds shoppers love, from Smeg espresso machines to bakeware sets.

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If you aren’t shopping for kitchen items at Marshalls, you are missing out. The discount department store is an amazing resource for all things prepping, cooking, storing, and serving food. From name-brand items for less to super cheap essentials, you can find pretty much everything at Marshalls. What should you shop for this week in the new arrivals section, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls kitchen finds shoppers say are worth grabbing.

1 Woven Scalloped Bowls

This 10.5 x 3.5 Woven Scalloped Bowl is just $10 and makes a great decorative piece. Use it to hold silverware, napkins, or other items for serving food. It is made out of rattan and can be used indoors or outside. I love the scalloped edges, and the Pottery Barn look.

2 A Smeg Espresso Machine

I am always shocked to find amazing deals on Smeg at Marshalls. This Smeg Stainless Steel 50s Retro Espresso Coffee Machine is $150 less at Marshalls than at other stores. It comes in a variety of colors, each just $340.99.

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3 Hot Grill Summer Kitchen Towels

Another super fun brand I have been seeing a lot of at Marshalls recently is Furbish Studio. All the products are vibrantly hued and feature fun messages and patterns. This Hot Grill Summer Dish Towel will add a fun touch to your kitchen for $12.99.

4 Morris & Co. Porcelain Jungle Collection Salad Plates

My secret trick for getting a high-end tablescape without spending a ton of money? Splurge on bougie-looking salad plates and layer them on your regular white ones. This Morris & Co. Set Of 4 Porcelain Jungle Collection Salad Plates is gorgeous and looks like something from Anthropologie for $24.99.

5 Syr La Table Nonstick Bakeware

When was the last time you refreshed your bakeware? This SUR LA TABLE 5pc Carbon Steel Bakeware Set includes essentials like a loaf pan, roasting pan, square cake pan, tart pan, and one baking sheet, all for just $39.99.

6 Colorful Old-Fashioned Glasses

Everyone is all about the viral Anthropologie icon fruit glasses, but there are tons of other gorgeous glassware sets at Marshalls. I love this set of two JP Glassware Speckled Double Old-fashioned Glasses for $12.99, which is available in a few color options.

7 Tommy Bahama Placemats

This set of 12 Tommy Bahama Smoke Leaves Placemats is a steal at $29.99. Not only is the pattern beachy and gorgeous, but the textile placemats are machine washable, and the set comes with a whopping 12. Each features a stitch trim and is perfect for a fancy summer dinner.

8 A Lobster Pitcher

Remember when I mentioned the viral Anthro icon glasses? Well, Marshalls has a lobster pattern that shoppers are snapping up. This Hello Habby 8.5in Round Lobster Pitcher is $19.99 and matches the popular glassware.

9 Gorgeous Salad Plates

This set of six Calico Salad Plates is another designer-looking find for $39.99. I love the blue and white floral pattern and the fact that they are microwave and dishwasher-safe.

10 Handpainted Sipper Glasses with Straws

I was just in Key West, and this set of JP GLASSWARE Handpainted Flower And Parrot Sipper Glasses, $12.99 for two, looks like the ones I saw in an expensive boutique for triple the price. They are so pretty for enjoying everything from iced tea and iced coffee to lemonade.

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11 All-Clad Mixing Bowls

You can also get many All-Clad products at Marshalls for a fraction of retail prices. This 3 qt Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl is $24.99. The only catch? It is slightly blemished, which generally means it has a tiny, hardly noticeable scratch.