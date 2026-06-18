11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds Under $25

Shop the best new Target kitchen finds under $25, from a Hearth & Hand utensil holder to a honey jar.

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Target’s kitchen section is where the store’s design sensibility shows up most clearly. For under $25, you’ll find a marble utensil holder from Hearth & Hand, a Figmint waffle kitchen towel set, a glass honey jar with an acacia wood lid and attached honey dipper, and a galvanized metal coffee canister that belongs on a counter indefinitely. None of it breaks the budget. All of it makes your kitchen look like you care. These are the 11 best new Target kitchen finds for under $25 you don’t want to miss.

1 Figmint 3-Pack Silicone Mini Spatula Set

Three silicone mini spatulas cover every scraping, folding, and jar-emptying task in a kitchen — and this particular set looks cute doing it in a coordinated by mismatched trio. This bestselling Figmint 3-pack silicone mini spatula set is $5 and the most useful five dollars in this week’s drop.

2 Marble Utensil Storage—Warm Beige, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

A marble utensil holder in warm beige is the counter piece that can make even the most ramshackle collection of mismatched cooking utensils look curated by proximity. This Hearth & Hand marble utensil storage in warm beige is $24.99, and because it has the Joanna Gaines touch, it makes a kitchen counter look like it received professional attention.

3 Metal Stackable Wire Pantry Basket with Rubber Wood Handle—Black, Brightroom

A black wire pantry basket is the storage piece that looks deliberate on a shelf rather than utilitarian, and the rubber handle detail makes it feel like a design object rather than an organizational tool. This Brightroom stackable wire pantry basket is $20 and the pantry upgrade that also looks right on an open kitchen shelf.

4 SpaceAid Sponge Holder with Bamboo Drying Tray

A sponge holder with a fast-drying bamboo tray solves the kitchen sink surface problem: wet sponges on tile or stone create moisture issues over time, and this SpaceAid DryingNeat sink caddy organizer keeps the sink area organized and dry simultaneously. It’s $19.99.

5 Figmint 3-Piece Waffle Kitchen Towels

Waffle weave kitchen towels have a texture that absorbs faster than flat weave and dries faster than terry. These Figmint 3-piece waffle kitchen towels come in a two-toned three pack for $10.

6 SharpChef 91-oz Airtight Cereal Dispenser with Locking Lid

When it comes to your kitchen pantry, storage is king. This dispenser provides 91 ounces of airtight, leakproof cereal storage with a locking lid, keeping cereal fresh significantly longer than the original bag. This SharpChef airtight cereal dispenser is $22.99 and BPA-free.

7 Amici Home Galvanized Metal Coffee Canister—76 oz, Coffee Relief

This 76-ounce galvanized metal canister stays out permanently rather than getting tucked away, thanks to its farmhouse-style coffee relief detailing. This Amici Home galvanized metal coffee canister looks cute and keeps coffee fresh for $17.62.

8 OU Soda Can Organizer for Refrigerator—Clear Rolling Can Dispenser

A rolling can dispenser keeps the refrigerator organized on a first-in, first-out basis—cans load from the back, roll to the front, and the oldest one is always next in line. This OU clear rolling soda can organizer is $24.59 and the refrigerator organization upgrade that makes every subsequent grocery store run feel more efficient.

9 Storied Home 14-oz Glass Honey Jar with Acacia Wood Lid and Attached Honey Dipper

This glass honey jar has an acacia wood lid with an attached honey dipper, meaning tea time is all the time. This Storied Home glass honey jar with honey dipper is $21.99 and the most charming find in this week’s drop.

10 The Lakeside Collection Coffee Pod Holder with Storage Pockets

A coffee pod holder with individual storage pockets keeps capsules organized, visible, and accessible without requiring a drawer search every morning. This Lakeside Collection coffee pod holder is $19.99 and the counter organization find for anyone with a single-serve coffee machine and a growing pod collection.

11 YBM Home In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Storage Block

An in-drawer bamboo knife block stores knives safely out of sight without taking up any counter space—a perfect organization solution for anyone who finds a countertop knife block visually intrusive. This YBM Home in-drawer bamboo knife storage block is $24.50 and means you can finally clear your countertop without culling your knife collection.