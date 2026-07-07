Shop 11 Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves this week, from Owala dupes to kitchen storage.

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If you want to decorate your home and stock up on everything you need for your kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and bedrooms, head on over to Dollar Tree. The budget-friendly store is home to so many fantastic finds, the majority of which cost around $1 to $1.50. This week, there are so many fantastic finds that shoppers are tossing in their carts. Here are 11 Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Candle Holder DIY

Liz Fenwick DIY shared one of her trademark Dollar Tree Decor DIYs. “Dollar Tree decor hack! The easiest upgrade for these $1.25 candle holders!” she shared about the project, using transfer stickers. “Love this hack,” a shopper commented.

2 And, This Terrarium DIY

She also shared a next-level gorgeous DIY terrarium using a basket, clear glass bowls, rocks, and a faux plant. “Run to Dollar Tree and try this DIY! This arrangement takes just minutes to make and it looks so high end!” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Owala Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie found some amazing items, including Owala water bottle dupes. “DT TREASURE HUNTING 🔎 on the hunt for the new @dollartree owala bottle dupes .. let’s go shopping and see what goodies we find today!” she captioned a post.

4 Coloful Kitchen Finds

Dollar Tree Dollie also found some amazing Dollar Tree kitchen finds, including colorful food storage containers. “NEW NEON KITCHEN 💚😍 Love these $1.50 new @dollartree neon kitchen finds .. how adorable these?!” they captioned the post.

5 Crate & Barrel Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie also found some great Crate & Barrel dupes. “A new wow find in the kitchen aisle! 💚 i’m not even mad about this !!! these new glass jars in two sizes are so amazing! so far i’ve used them for my iced @quik.tea chai lattes and also made chocolate protein overnight oats!! will you be looking for these??” she wrote.

6 LoveShackFancy-Looking Food Storage

She also found some LoveShackFancy-looking kitchen items. “DOLLAR TREE COQUETTE,” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote. “ok @dollartree with the coquette containers!!! so freaking cute! i found these in the organizers and kitchen aisle!”

7 Sunflower Decor for $1

Delve into sunflower style at Dollar Tree. “$1 GIVE ME SUN(FLOWER)🌻😍✨💛 omg how adorable is this new @dollartree sunflower kitchen collection?! the new charm glasses are TOO cute!!! and everything is $1.00!!” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

8 So Many Cooking Accessories

If you aren’t shopping for kitchen accessories at Dollar Tree, you are missing out. Dollar Tree Queen shared a roundup of some of the random “new kitchen finds” she spotted at her store, including an “axe pizza cutter” and a “bottle and straw cleaner set.”

9 An Organizer DIY

Juju Cares shared an easy Dollar Tree DIY using wooden reeds and trays. “Dollar Tree organization hack for any home,” they captioned the viral post. The tray stand is perfect for organizing light and small items.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 And, a Bathroom DIY

This “bathroom DIY decor” from Dollar Tree is also clever and budget-friendly. It involves one of the popular little lanterns with an LED candle and other Dollar Tree items, including a fake fern and a bathroom organizer.

11 And, Fall Decor

If you feel ready to invest in fall decorations for your home, run to Dollar Tree. “Ummmm can we enjoy summer….🥴 Dollar Tree,” a shopper captioned a video, sharing aisles full of fall items.