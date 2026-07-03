7 Best New Dollar Tree Small-Space Finds Under $5

Maximize your small space with these stylish, budget-friendly Dollar Tree finds.

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Decorating a small home or minimalistic apartment is all about choosing things that maximize space without compromising style. Fortunately, the Dollar Tree continues to push out affordable products that help organize and decorate, adding a lot to compact rooms for under $5.

1 Floating Shelf

When space is limited, using your walls is one of the easiest ways to create extra storage. This Floating Shelf is a great way to incorporate plants, your favorite books, souvenirs from travels, photos, and more without taking up valuable square footage.

2 Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper

Small and simple accessories can make a room feel thoughtfully styled without being overly cluttered. This Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper works beautifully on shelves, in the bathroom, or on side tables, filled with dried flowers or fancy stems.

3 Rectangular Beveled Mirror

Mirrors are a classic trick for making small spaces feel brighter and bigger. This Rectangular Beveled Mirror reflects the natural light as it bounces through the room while adding an accent to your space.

4 Decorative Wall Shelves

These Decorative Wall Shelves offer an easy way to add style to small spaces. Use them to display framed photos, tiny plants, candles, and more while keeping countertops and furniture clear. They come as a pair, so you can easily create a fun display.

5 Woven Cotton and Straw Basket

Stylish storage is essential in tight quarters, and this Woven Cotton and Straw Basket makes organizing everyday items feel decorative. It’s perfect for collecting loose items like keys and knickknacks while adding natural texture to your décor.

6 Clear Gel Covered Decorative Canvas Print

Artwork is an easy way to personalize a room without taking up square footage. These Clear Gel Covered Decorative Canvas Print are not only affordable, but ideal for filling blank walls, adding color to small living spaces.

7 Carpet Mat

A compact mat can help define areas within a small home while making the space feel inviting. This Mat works well near the entryway, in the kitchen, bathroom, and more, helping to shape a smaller space.