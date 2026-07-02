Shop 7 new Dollar Tree storage finds under $5, from Lego-inspired boxes to fridge baskets.

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Are you getting ready to organize your home, but don’t know what to get? Head on over to Dollar Tree. Over the years, I have worked with several professional organizers, and they all swear by the dollar store for cheap but functional storage and organizing essentials. While they might not have everything you need, what they do carry is freakishly less expensive than other stores, including The Container Store, Target, and even HomeGoods. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree storage finds under $5.

1 These Little Lego-Inspired Containers

The Lego-like lids on these Teaching Tree Block-shaped Storage Containers, which come in various sizes and colors for $1.25, make these a favorite of little ones. They are perfect for organizing school supplies and playroom items, especially, you guessed it, Legos!

2 Clear Plastic Bins with Metalic Trim

These Rectangular Storage Trays, $1.25 each, are perfect for organizing and storing small items in drawers. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes. “I love this for organizing and separating my jewelry supplies, sewing, and beading needs. Perfect for display on my gemstone hearts and small agate marbles.”

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3 Storage Totes with Lids

The Edge Storage Tote is another must-buy for keeping everything from kitchen and bathroom items to laundry room essentials organized. The $5 item is also great for stacking or for larger organizational projects, such as the bathroom or garage.

4 An Acyrlic Cup Holder

The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers, 2.875 x 5.5 x 4.125 in., are just $1.50 and are versatile items many use in the bathroom or kitchen. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says.

5 A Clip On Basket for the Fridge

This Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket will help keep your fridge clean and organized. The plastic bin clips right on and is a great space-saver. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” a shopper says.

6 Plastic Woven Baskets

Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Baskets are just $1.50 on the website and come in assorted neutral colors. They are perfect for bathroom or laundry room items. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a happy shopper writes. “I used this to hold bathroom supplies. Works great!” adds another.

7 And, Wire Baskets

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are both $1.50 and are also versatile for all your storage needs, from the bathroom to the kitchen. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.