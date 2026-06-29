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If you are looking to outfit your kitchen on a budget, head to Dollar Tree before you shop anywhere else. The dollar emporium has so many functional items for prepping, cooking, and eating, and for well under the prices you would pay at other stores. From Tupperware containers and little multifunctional scoopers to dishes and sipper glasses, I scored so many amazing things for under $2 a pop. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $2.

1 Plastic Cake Containers with Lids

Dollar Tree has containers for everything, including cakes. These Sure Fresh Reusable Plastic Cake Containers with Lids, 12×4.75 in. are $1.50, and shoppers are impressed. “I’m very impressed with how the quality is a lot better than when these first came out! Thank you,” writes one. “I am very pleased with the durability of this product. I am glad that it has 4 locks to secure the top to the bottom as opposed to 2. It makes transportation easier and safer,” another adds.

2 Kitchen Shears

Kitchen shears go missing in my house all the time. I am stocking up on Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears for just $1.25?.”You can’t go wrong! These are great quality, feel good in the hand and are high quality. Buy some for the kitchen, you will use them for everything. I keep in my knife block. For sure they are awesome!” writes a shopper. “I bought these shears for more than just the kitchen and they’re a really solid value. They compare well to my name brand shears and are much better than the plastic version also sold at DT,” another adds.

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3 These Coloful Bottles with Snack Compartments



These water bottles with snack compartments are an unexpected hit. Clear Water Bottles with Removable Snack Compartments, 13 oz. are $1.25 and people love them. “This is an end of year gift for my students. I added some candy in the bottom as an extra surprise. I plan to personalize them with my Cricut and add their name. Shipping took some time but I shopped early keeping that in mind. I picked up at my Dollar Tree which was an easy process. Any teacher looking for a gift idea, these are a great idea for a bargain price,” writes a shopper.

4 Glass Cookie Jars

The Counter Top Glass Cookie Jar is just $1.50, and people use them for more than just cookie storage. “Perfect to store my tea bags. I love that they are clear and glass,” writes a shopper. “The perfect size to place as part of my centerpieces for my party,” another adds.

5 The Buzziest Collection of the Summer, On Sale

One of the most buzz-worthy Dollar Tree collections this year is the Royal Norfolk Ceramic dishes, currently on sale for $1. “I bought these three months ago and they’re the talk of the market,” writes a shopper. “These bee bowls can be used for salads, ice cream or almost anything. Love them,” adds another.

6 Multifunctional Scoops

Clear Plastic Scoops can be used for everything from pet food to bath salts. This 2-pack is just $2. “Love the 2 pack scoops I bought from Dollar Tree! They are perfect for all kinds of things, not just kitchen, but dog food, garden, laundry, etc,” writes a shopper. “Good quality: worked well for our candy bar at a wedding,” another adds.

7 Citrus Dishes

The lemon print is also a big hit this year. Get the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers for $1.50 each. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.I would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

8 Sipper Cups

The dollar store’s viral fruit Antrho glasses, the Designer Glass Tumblers, come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns, and are hard to find because they are a total steal. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “super cute.”

9 Cooking Utensils

Buy stainless steel cooking utensils at Dollar Tree à la carte for $1.25 each. Cooking Concepts Stainless Steel Slotted Spatula is one of the many cooking utensils at the store. “Sturdy and grill ready. Great to add in BBQ gift sets,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 A Reusable Pie Container

Another popular item with bakers is the Sure Fresh Reusable Pie Container With Lid, 1-ct., $1.50. “Keeps your cakes fresh,” writes a shopper. “If you take care of it, you can use it several times,” one shared.

11 Summer Plates

I am also loving the Round Tropical Party Plates, 11-in. for $1.50, which come in various patterns. “I love my butterfly plates so much. I wish I had bought more when I had the chance. They don’t fade and they’re very durable,” a shopper writes. “I bought my turtle plates last year when they came out and I still use them daily to this day. Design never faded, wash in dishwasher great, they are big so everything fits on one plate. Wish I could find more,” another adds.