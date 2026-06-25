11 Best New Dollar Tree Bathroom Finds Under $5

Shop the best new Dollar Tree bathroom finds under $5, from shower liners to dry brushes.

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The bathroom is often the smallest room in the house, which means your bathroom refresh budget should also stay right-sized. The solution? Dollar Tree has a range of shower essentials, bath toys, and bathroom accessories that stand up to everyday use without costing much at all. Most of these items land right around $1.25 to $1.50 with just one item climbing to a (still very reasonable) $5. These are the eleven bathroom finds worth grabbing this week at Dollar Tree.

1 Home Collection Shower Curtain Rings

Sometimes the smallest details can make a big difference. This 12-set of shower curtain rings from Home Collection is a great example. The rings glide on smoothly and hold up well over repeated use. At $1.50, they’re a no-brainer fix for when your old ones start to crack or stick.

2 Home Collection PEVA Shower Curtain Liner

And while you’re upgrading your shower, a fresh liner makes a bigger difference in a bathroom’s overall feel than most people expect—especially once the old one starts showing mildew spots. This PEVA shower curtain liner measures 70×72 inches, fitting most standard tub and shower setups, and it costs just $1.50 to instantly freshen things up.

3 Solid Color Bathroom Accessories

Bathroom accessories like these solid-color soap dishes and toothbrush holders are another simple way to tie a bathroom’s look together for just $1.50. They come in a range of neutral shades, so matching an existing color scheme isn’t hard.

4 April Bath and Shower Dry Brush

Dry brushing has become a popular skincare step for exfoliating and boosting circulation before a shower. This April Bath and Shower dry brush has sturdy bristles that work through rougher patches of skin without being too harsh. It’s $1.25, making it a low-cost way to try out the routine if it’s new.

5 Home Collection Bath Mat

A bath mat keeps the floor from turning into a slip hazard every time someone steps out of the shower. This Home Collection bath mat comes in several color options, making it easy to find one that fits the room. You’ll pay just $1.50 for a practical safety upgrade that costs almost nothing.

6 April Bath and Shower Kids Animal-Shaped Bath Puff

Bath time gets a lot easier when there’s something fun involved, and an animal-shaped puff does exactly that for kids who’d rather skip the tub. This kids’ animal bath puff comes in in pink and cream, so there’s some variety to choose from. It’s $1.25 and may just give you the cooperation you’ve been begging for at bath time.

7 Shower Cap with Terry Lining

A terry-lined shower cap actually absorbs moisture instead of just blocking water, which keeps hair drier than the typical thin plastic versions. This shower cap comes in several colors and fits comfortably without slipping off. It’s $1.25.

8 Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Squeezable Bath Toys

Paw Patrol still has serious staying power with younger kids, and squeezable bath toys featuring the characters are an easy way to make bath time more fun. These Paw Patrol squeezable bath toys come in assorted characters, so there’s a good chance of finding a favorite. It’s $1.75 and a fun, low-cost pickup for any Paw Patrol fan.

9 Aluminum Spray Bottle

A spray bottle comes in handy for more bathroom tasks than people realize: dilute your cleaning solutions, mist your plants, or soak your child’s hair before brushing. This aluminum spray bottle has a sturdy build that holds up better than the flimsy plastic versions. At $1.25, it’s a useful little tool to keep around.

10 B.Pure Shower Steamer

Shower steamers have become a popular way to turn a regular shower into something closer to a spa moment. This B.Pure shower steamer releases scent as the water hits it, filling the bathroom with fragrance during a normal routine for just $1.25.

11 Clear Heavy-Duty Plastic Shower Liner

A heavy-duty liner holds up significantly longer than the thinner versions that tend to tear or get moldy fast. This clear plastic shower liner is built to handle daily use without needing a replacement every few months, and at $5, it’s a great deal for the durability.