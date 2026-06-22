10 Best New Dollar Tree Finds That Look Far More Expensive Than They Are

Shop 10 new Dollar Tree finds that look expensive, from Container Store dupes to beauty buys.

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One of the main reasons why Dollar Tree is quickly becoming one of America’s favorite stores? Not only are most items priced right around a buck, but there are also so many that look bougie yet are actually affordable. In fact, many influencers have devoted entire social media accounts to finding Dollar Tree items that look way more expensive than they actually are. What should you shop for this month to score the best items before they sell out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds that look far more expensive than they are.

1 Stylish Storage Bins

One of my favorite Dollar Tree influencers, Dollar Tree Queen, shared about gorgeous storage bins. “New Storage finds At Dollar Tree,” she captioned the post. “Every basket but the old flower style is need multiple of. I’ve looked into 5 locations. The old style is perfect for storing Ramen or bags of shredded cheese in the deep freezer,” one of her followers commented.

2 Beauty Dupes, Including Byoma

Sensational Finds shared some shockingly cheap beauty dupes, including Byoma alternatives. “NEW Dollar Tree Beauty Finds 🚨Come shopping with me at Dollar Tree for all the new finds currently at my Philly location,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 The New Blue Collection

Dollar Tree occasionally drops new home collections that go viral and sell out fast. Dollar Tree Queen shared a new one that is sure to be gone. “Dollar Tree Dropped this New Blue Collection 💙 and its scanning $1,” she captioned the post. “I went and got the whole set of the blue dishes and blue chargers!” a follower commented.

4 A DIY “High End” Organizer

One of my favorite DIYers, Liz Fenwick, shared an amazing project that her followers are going crazy over, using a Dollar Tree item. “I turned Dollar Tree boxes and a hanger into this high-end organizer! 🤍 Perfect for your bathroom or craft room!” she wrote.

5 So Many Books

Dollar Tree Dollie shared a bunch of finds that look like Target for less, including books and cookbooks. “DOLLAR TREE = TARGET 😍👏🏻 When the @dollartree becomes your new target run!! so many fun new finds i’m loving! 😍🤭 who else agrees?!” she captioned the post.

6 Name-Brand Hair Dye

Another influencer shared an insane deal on hair dye. “Name brand hair dye at @dollartree is absolutely wild. 🤯 The way I did a double take when I saw it on the shelf! If you’ve been putting off a touch-up, this might be your sign to check your local store,” they wrote.

7 The New Sunflower Collection

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the new sunflower collection. “$1 GIVE ME SUN(FLOWER)🌻😍✨💛 omg how adorable is this new @dollartree sunflower kitchen collection?! the new charm glasses are TOO cute!!! and everything is $1.00!!” they captioned the post. “My kitchen theme is sunflowers & I decorated it w dollar tree stuff from last year . Hopefully there’s some raw stuff I can add this year,” a follower commented.

8 Container Store Dupes

“DOLLAR 🌳= CONTAINER STORE,” Dollar Tree Dollie claims. “ok soo @dollartree is basically the new container store! we are saving $$$ with all these amazing new acrylic container & organizer finds for only $1.50 each!! 👏🏻😍these are very nice, high quality and there are so many options! 10/10 recommend!! who is ready to organize? which one do you need?”

9 Peel and Stick Wallpaper

A few influencers, including Liz Fenwick, shared about a crazy-cheap new home item to dress up your walls on a budget. “New peel & stick wallpaper at Dollar Tree! 🤩 Which print is your favorite?” she asked in the clip.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Spathecary Products

Who needs Sephora, Ulta, or Bath & Body Works when Dollar Tree has bougie bath and shower products for less, including the Spathecary line. “Dollar Tree said ‘beauty on a budget but make it cute’ 💅🏽✨ because why are they lowkey giving Ulta energy lately,” an influencer shared.