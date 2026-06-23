11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $5

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree kitchen finds under $5, from Anthro glass dupes to glass cookie jars.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree has always been popular, but the dollar store is definitely peaking right now. Everyone I know is shopping there, buying everything from home decor and organizing essentials to toys, clothing, and kitchen necessities. In fact, the kitchen category is majorly slept on. There are so many fabulous finds for prepping, cooking, and eating, all priced under $5. What should you shop for right now to stock your kitchen? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree kitchen items under $5.

1 Kichen Shears

Kitchen Shears are often overlooked with many people using regular scissors in the kitchen. Why do that when you can get Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears for just $1.25? “You can’t go wrong! These are great quality, feel good in the hand and are high quality. Buy some for the kitchen, you will use them for everything. I keep in my knife block. For sure they are awesome!” writes a shopper. “I bought these shears for more than just the kitchen and they’re a really solid value. They compare well to my name brand shears and are much better than the plastic version also sold at DT,” another adds.

2 Anthro Dupe Icon Glasses

Anthropologie or Dollar Tree? The dollar store’s viral fruit glasses in the Designer Glass Tumblers, which come in cherry, flower, and heart 3D patterns, are hard to find because they are a total steal. “Super cute glass jar cups!” writes a shopper. Another adds they are “super cute.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Stainless Steel Spatulas

Wait, you can get stainless steel cooking utensils at Dollar Tree? Cooking Concepts Stainless Steel Slotted Spatula is one of the many cooking utensils at the store for just $1.25. “Sturdy and grill ready. Great to add in BBQ gift sets,” writes a shopper.

4 Clear Plastic Scoops

You can always find a use for Clear Plastic Scoops. This 2-pack is just $2. “Love the 2 pack scoops I bought from Dollar Tree! They are perfect for all kinds of things, not just kitchen, but dog food, garden, laundry, etc,” writes a shopper. “Good quality: worked well for our candy bar at a wedding,” another adds.

5 Lemon Dishes

The lemon print is everywhere this season, including Dollar Tree. Get the Royal Norfolk Lemon-Printed Plate and matching Lemon-Printed Glass Coolers for $1.50. “Great product, quality and pricing would love more in different colors.I would recommend this product to everybody,” one shopper writes.

6 And Bee Dishes

Another buzz-worthy Dollar Tree collection this year? The Royal Norfolk Ceramic dishes. “I bought these three months ago and they’re the talk of the market,” writes a shopper. “These bee bowls can be used for salads, ice cream or almost anything. Love them,” adds another. They are currently on sale for $1.

7 A Dish Drying Rack

Get the Essentials Plastic Dish Drying Racks, 13.8×11.8 inch in white and black for $1.50. “I bought one of these dish drainers approx a year and a half ago and am completely pleased with it. The compact size fits my double sink perfectly, and the clever design, with cup holders and silverware compartment, etc. makes it very functional and attractive. I’ve teamed it with the Essentials plastic dish drainer mat, which nicely fits the drainer,” says a shopper.

8 Kitchen Towels with a Message

The Home Collection Sentiment Kitchen Towels, 15×25 in., $1.50, feature positive messaging as a hand-drying tool. “Enjoy Every Moment” and “The Secret Ingredient Is Love” are two of them. “The thankfully blessed towels have excellent absorbency, texture, and durability,” one writes. “Towel quality is excellent!” adds another.

9 Patriotic Tablecloths

The Patriotic Metallic Tablecloth, 54 x 108 in., is an easy way to get your table America-ready. “Great patriotic table cover!” one writes. “I bought several of these to be able to reuse them for many tabling events. They last an amazingly long time so I’ve gotten many, many uses from each one. And they are so bright and attract so much attention.” Another adds: “Tablecloth not only decorated my table, but i hung them on the wall for my backdrop and for curtains. Perfect.”

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Water Bottles with Snack Compartments

Water bottles with snack compartments? Yes, please. Clear Water Bottles with Removable Snack Compartments, 13 oz. are $1.25 and a popular gift item. “This is an end of year gift for my students. I added some candy in the bottom as an extra surprise. I plan to personalize them with my Cricut and add their name. Shipping took some time but I shopped early keeping that in mind. I picked up at my Dollar Tree which was an easy process. Any teacher looking for a gift idea, these are a great idea for a bargain price,” writes a shopper.

11 Cookie Jars

The Counter Top Glass Cookie Jar is just $1.50 and can store more than just sweet treats. “Perfect to store my tea bags. I love that they are clear and glass,” writes a shopper. “The perfect size to place as part of my centerpieces for my party,” another adds.