11 Best New Dollar Tree Garden Finds For $5 or Less

Upgrade your outdoor space with these affordable gardening essentials.

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I’m consistently surprised by the home decor and fun finds at the Dollar Tree to complete a room in your house. Not only that, but the price is always quite shocking, with some of the decorations costing as little as five dollars, oftentimes less. Here are 11 Dollar Tree products to add a little flare to your garden for less.

1 Metal Wreath Ring

Decorate your own Metal Wreath Ring for some seasonal front door decor or for creating seasonal patio accents. This basic metal wreath ring provides a firm base for your home decor projects, making it easy to tie in greenery, floral arrangements, or holiday colors and ribbon throughout the season.

2 Garden Collection Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pot with Saucer

These neutral Garden Collection Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pots are self-watering planters, helping you to keep them alive longer. Who doesn’t love a self-sufficient plant? By allowing water to collect at the bottom of the pot, this controls the moisture level for your herbs, plants, and flowers.

3 Tool Bench Hardware Nitrile-Coated Garden Gloves

The Tool Bench Hardware Nitrile-Coated Garden Gloves are essential when repotting plants, planting new plants in the garden, digging out weeds, and yard work, keeping your hands and nails clean and comfortable. These gloves have a nitrile palm for a solid grip while helping to protect your hands.

4 Garden Collection Solar Flower Stake Light

The Garden Collection Solar Flower Stake Light is colorful, adding a bright glow to the garden, flower beds, walking paths, and plants when the sun goes down. Fueled by the sun, they automatically light up in the evening to add function without the batteries and cords, while adding a decorative pop of color when the sun’s out.

5 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

These Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights are simple and easy to set and forget. They light up outdoor gardens, flower beds, patios, porches, and walkways without running cumbersome electrical wiring. They charge throughout the day and automatically provide soft lighting after sunset.

6 Mini Fairy Garden Décor Assorted Designs

These Mini Fairy Garden Décor make it simple to create a whimsical fairy garden tucked inside planters, flower beds, or container arrangements. The assorted pieces allow you to build your own personalized display and scenes.

7 Garden Collection Cultivator with Soft-Grip Handle

The Garden Collection Cultivator with Soft-Grip Handle is designed to help you loosen soil, pull weeds, and prepare garden beds for planting. The soft grip handle can give you added comfort during routine gardening tasks, making it a useful addition to any planting toolkit.

8 Garden Collection Solar Stake Light

The Garden Collection Solar Stake Light comes in a variety of colors, and are solar-powered. These stake lights provide an affordable way to add decorative lighting throughout the yard. They’re great for providing a soft, glowing light on gardens, walkways, near steps, and landscaping during the evening hours.

9 Garden Collection White Plastic Garden Fence

The Garden Collection White Plastic Garden Fence is a decorative piece, great for accenting flower beds, lining paths, or adding a little something to the landscape to create a finished appearance. It’s lightweight, easy to maneuver and reposition as your garden grows throughout the season.

10 Garden Collection Hanging Wire Planter

The Garden Collection Hanging Wire Planter adds some depth to a space, utilizing space that generally isn’t filled. Hang them from patios, porches, or balconies to add greenery or color to your space. Fill it with snaking vines, herbs to cook with, or colorful flowers.

11 Fairy Garden Miniature Houses

These Fairy Garden Miniature Houses houses are designed to serve as the centerpiece of a fairy garden display. Pair them with miniature accessories, plants, and decorative stones to build a charming outdoor scene inside planters, flower beds, or container gardens.