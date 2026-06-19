11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Finds Under $5

Affordable Dollar Tree summer finds for outdoor hosting, travel and gardening.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is taking over Dollar Tree with a wave of outdoor hosting essentials, beach gear, suncare must-haves, outdoor games, and gardening finds. Whether you’re making small upgrades around your yard or hunting for fun vacation picks (portable pickleball set, anyone?), the retailer is packed with warm-weather finds for under $5. See what’s catching our eye below.

1 Margarita Glasses

Bottoms up! Perfect for your next backyard soiree, upgrade your drinkware with these polished Margarita Glasses ($1.50 each). Their sleek, pebbled texture gives a refined twist on the classic margarita design. Shoppers say the glass is highly durable and that they look much more expensive than they are.

RELATED: 11 Aldi Summer Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 Straw Hat

Grab this Straw Hat ($3) for your next beach trip or weekend getaway. The wide brim protects your face from the glaring sun, while the eyelet detailing and fabric tie add a stylish touch.

3 Reviving Aloe Mist

Speaking of the hot sun, this Reviving Aloe Mist ($1.25) is your secret weapon for soothing sunburns. I keep one in my fridge (it feels even better when chilled!) and use it on my scalp after spending time outside. I prefer a mist over gel and lotion formulas because it absorbs more quickly and is less messy.

4 Makeup Travel Bag

Streamline your packing process with this clever Makeup Travel Bag ($1.25). Featuring a top carrying handle and a spacious main compartment, it has plenty of room for all your makeup, skincare, and beauty essentials.

5 Pickleball Paddle Set

Now on sale for just $1, the Pickleball Paddle Set is available in four colors and includes one paddle and a waffle ball for on-the-go fun. Lightweight and simple to pack, they’re easy to toss in your car trunk, beach bag, or picnic basket for instant portable play.

6 Mesh Food Tents

Keep pesky insects (and curious little hands and pets) out of your table spread with these Mesh Food Tents ($1.50 each). Their collapsible design makes them easy to pack up and store when not in use.

7 Plastic Hanging Hummingbird Feeder

For your garden, pick up this Plastic Hanging Hummingbird Feeder ($1.50). It features three feeding ports with a clear reservoir so you can easily see when it’s time for a refill.

“I have been using these feeders for about five years. They work perfectly, are washable, reusable and affordable on a budget,” said one customer. “I have purchased many expensive glass ones over the years that do not hold up as well as these.”

8 LED String Lights

Keep the party going well after dark with these LED String Lights ($1.50), including both warm white and multicolor options. The 30-light strand runs on batteries and features a flexible wire that can be bent and wrapped around fences, centerpieces, or railings to suit your space. They’re available in warm white or multicolor.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-June.

9 Aromatherapy Candles

Retailing for $3 a piece, these Aromatherapy Candles cast a warm glow and create a relaxing atmosphere, turning your home into a peaceful retreat. The candle comes in two summery scents: Fresh Linen and Orange & Vanilla.

10 Tablecloth Plastic Clamps

Stop your table covering from blowing away with the Tablecloth Plastic Clamps (four-piece set for $1.25), which securely fasten to the sides and corners of your table. They can also be used to keep fabric table runners in place, as well as large sheets of paper for charcuterie boards or arts and crafts.

11 Hanging Garden Baskets

Display your plants and flowers in these Hanging Garden Baskets ($1.50), a smart way to save on counter or table space while adding a decorative touch to your home. The sturdy metal frame provides a solid base without suffocating roots.