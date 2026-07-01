Shop 11 new Dollar Tree finds hitting stores in July, from SoClean phone sanitizers to school supplies.

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Have you been to the Dollar Tree this month? Summer is in full swing, and the budget-friendly store is stocked to the brim with everything you need for the next few months, and even the fall. Back-to-school supplies are already in stores, along with July 4th decor, discontinued products at over 20 times Walmart’s prices, and all the beauty and skincare dupes you could dream of. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds hitting stores as July begins.

1 A Phone Disinfectant and Sanitizer

The SoClean phone disinfector and sanitizer is currently selling for $24.99 at Walmart, but just $1.50 at Dollar Tree, per Dollar Tree Dollie. “INSANE $1.50 DOLLAR TREE FIND! 😱 Is this one of the most crazy @dollartree finds ever?! 😱😱 i thought this was a plus aisle find but NOPEE! this is a sanitizer cleaner machine for cell phones, etc! Should we test it out together?!” she wrote.

2 Food Containers with LoveShackFancy Vibes

If you are into the LoveShackFancy vibe, run to Dollar Tree. “DOLLAR TREE COQUETTE 😍🎀 ok @dollartree with the coquette containers!!! so freaking cute! i found these in the organizers and kitchen aisle!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post. “I love them! I grabbed all set of each at my store,” a follower commented.

3 Tons of Great Target-Worthy Skincare and Body Products

Why go to Target when Dollar Tree has a lot of the same items for less? “DOLLAR TREE IS MY TARGET 💜 We love when @dollartree has all the amazing new finds and becomes the new target run!!!” Dollar Tree Dollie captioned a post with a bunch of amazing products, like body wash, face masks, and goat milk hand cream.

4 A Serum That Is Like “Botox in a Bottle”

Global Beauty Care Peptide Serum is basically like Botox in a bottle, per Dollar Tree Dollie. “DOLLAR TREE TOX SKINCARE?! 😍

i bet you all didn’t know that the @dollartree skincare aisle had amazing new gems like this one! @globalbeautycare has been coming put with some awesome products lately!! if you are concerned with aging and fine lines, definitely try out this peptide serum! hexapeptide-8 is one of my favorite anti aging ingredients!!” she captioned a post.

5 Sunflower Products for $1

Dollar Tree Dollie also scored lots of sunflower products on sale for one dollar. “$1 GIVE ME SUN(FLOWER)🌻😍✨💛

omg how adorable is this new @dollartree sunflower kitchen collection?! the new charm glasses are TOO cute!!! and everything is $1.00!!” a shopper writes.

6 Lots of Crayola Items

There are so many great teacher-approved products at Dollar Tree that there are Instagram accounts, like Dollar Tree Classrooms, devoted to them. There are tons of Crayola products, according to them. “We love when our favorites come together!!! #crayola and #dollartree are the best!! SO many new and amazing items!!!” they captioned the post.

7 The Best Storage Containers

Simply Visual TPT shared about brightly colored storage containers. ” always get questions when I post about these storage containers. They are my favorite and I get them from @dollartree. For whatever reason, they are not available all the time. They usually come back when they start putting their back to school stuff out in the summer. At that time, they are usually available online too. Scroll through the pictures to see how I use them in the classroom. There’s also a picture with the online listing that includes the name and size of them,” they captioned the post.

8 Everything You Need to Celebrate America’s 250th

Run to your local store to get all your last-minute July 4th items. “Prepping for America’s 250th birthday! Dollar Tree has all the goodies!” an influencer shared, revealing her top finds.

9 A Summer Hat Craft

One DIY’er shared some steps for making an adorable summer hat using Dollar Tree items. “Dollar Tree DIY Summer Craft idea and awesome gift option all in one! These hats make the perfect blanks for some adorable customization,” they wrote.

10 So Much Birthday Party Decor

The Crafted Studio Co. shared some next-level birthday decor ideas. “NEW Dollar Tree BIRTHDAY DECOR hacks! These are not only inexpensive but easy to do! Which idea are you trying first?” they wrote.

11 Tons of Back to School Supplies

There are already tons of back-to-school supplies. “Come shopping with me, a Professional Dollar Tree Shopper, for all the NEW Back To School finds for 2026! @dollartree,” Sensational Finds shared. “Today is a sneak peek at whats currently at my Dollar Tree location for back to school and its not looking like much. So the hunt continues but I wanted to share what I’ve spotted so far. I know it may seem extremely early but ahen shopping at Dollar Tree you gotta get it while its there, because it wont be there when you come back!”