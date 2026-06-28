Shop 7 Dollar Tree 4th of July finds under $2, from patriotic gnomes to festive party garlands.

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Attention, last-minute shoppers! There are fewer than two weeks to stock up on the July 4th decorations and products you need to host, celebrate, and ring in the 250th birthday of America. The holiday falls on a Saturday this year, so get everything ready. Luckily, Dollar Tree has so many items, all under $2. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree 4th of July finds under $2.

1 Patriotic Gnome with Hat

Dollar Tree is all about the gnome, who gets patriotic in the latest product drop. The Patriotic Gnome With Hat is $1.50 and oh-so-cute. “I have purchased 48 gnomes to use as centerpieces at our 4th of July celebration. They are adorable and will just add a few flags!” writes a shopper.

2 Sparkly Pinwheels

These silver-and-blue sparkly pinwheels were originally priced at $1.75 but are now $1 each, thanks to Dollar Tree’s 40th-anniversary sale of $1 items. They spin if you blow on them or if they get a little help from the wind.

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3 Foil Balloons

Dollar Tree is my go-to resource for balloons. They literally have the best deal on helium-filled balloons, and will do it in-store as you wait. Get the Patriotic Stars and Stripes Foil Balloons for $2 each or Blue Star-Shaped Foil Balloons for $1.50. A shopper calls it a “fun, happy, amazing product,” while another calls it a “pretty star balloon.”

4 Patriotic Tablecovers

Dollar Tree is also great for disposable tablecloths, plates, cups, and other entertaining items. These Patriotic Tablecovers, 54 x 108 in., are $1.50 each. There is a flag version and also one covered in stars.

5 A Patriotic Party Garland

This Patriotic Paper Party Garland, 9-ft. Strands, $1.50, will also get your home decorated for patriotic festivities. There is a triangular flag banner, a rectangular flag banner, or a bunting banner. They are super festive without breaking the bank.

6 Glittery Stars & Stripes Bows

These Glittery Stars & Stripes Decorative Bows for $1.50 are another amazingly priced item. “Feel the patriotic spirit with these festive bows! Hang them from decks, staircase railings, front doors, wreaths, chairs, and more. Bows come assorted between single 9.75×15-in. bows, and 2-ct. packs of 6×7.75-in. bows. Great for patriotic summer holidays, festivals, shop decorations, barbecues, and picnics,” the store writes.

7 Americana Tote Bags

Finally, get these Americana Tote Bags for $1.50 each. They have a handle for easy carrying and are also a great gift bag for guests. They come in red, white, or blue.