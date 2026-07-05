7 Best Dollar Tree Pet Finds Under $5 Hitting Shelves This Week

Save money on your furry friend with these top pet aisle picks from Dollar Tree.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Taking care of a pet doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. Dollar Tree continues to fill its pet aisle with toys, accessories, and more that can help keep your fur babies happy, all for under $5. Whether you’re stocking up on everyday essentials for your pet or replacing worn-out items, these budget-friendly finds are worth checking out.

1 Greenbrier Kennel Club Dog Toy

Keeping pets mentally stimulated is just as important as consistent exercise, and getting new enrichment toys can provide them hours of entertainment. This assorted Greenbrier Kennel Club Dog Toy is designed for interactive play, making them a fun addition to your fur baby’s toy chest.

2 Kind Rewards Butcher Bar Dog Treats

Every good dog deserves the occasional treat, and these Kind Rewards Butcher Bar Dog Treats are great options for rewards and training. They’re easy to keep on hand for practicing tricks, commands or positive reinforcement.

3 Pet Brushes and Combs With Wooden Handles

Regular grooming helps remove loose fur while keeping your pet’s coat looking soft and fluffy. These Pet Brushes and Combs With Wooden Handles make grooming sessions easier for both pets and owners.

4 Dog Waste Bags Dispenser With Flashlight

This dog walking accessory blends two necessities into one compact item. Along with storing waste bags for quick cleanup, the Dog Waste Bags Dispenser also includes a small flashlight that can be especially useful during early morning or evening walks.

5 Greenbrier Kennel Club Colorful Rope Dog Toys

Rope toys like the Greenbrier Kennel Club Colorful Rope are a classic choice for games of tug-of-war and playing fetch in the yard. Their durable woven construction encourages interactive play while giving dogs something satisfying to actively chew.

6 Greenbrier Kennel Club Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush

Keep your dog’s coat looking good with the Greenbrier Kennel Club Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush to make the wh the process by allowing collected hair to be removed with the push of a button, making cleanup much quicker. It’s a practical grooming tool that’s especially helpful during seasonal shedding.

7 Greenbrier Kennel Club Dog Leash

A dependable leash like the Greenbrier Kennel Club Dog Leash is essential for dog owners. It’s great for daily activity and walks while also acting as a comfortable way to keep your pet close by.