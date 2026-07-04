11 Best New Dollar Tree Closet Organization Finds Under $5

Shop the best new Dollar Tree closet organization finds under $5, from woven baskets to shoe bags.

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Closets have a way of becoming a dumping ground for any and everything you want to store out of sight: One day your wardrobe’s neat, the next it’s a tangle of shoes, bags, and hangers fighting for space. If you’re lucky, no one’s the wiser as your hidden heap grows behind closed doors. But for your own sanity (not to mention sanitation), now is a great time to tame the mess—and Dollar Tree has everything you need to get the job done. Their lineup right now covers a surprising amount of ground for under $5 a piece. Here are eleven organization finds worth grabbing for a closet refresh.

1 Essentials Round Gold Iron Baskets

Gold accents always make storage feel less like storage and more like decor. These round gold iron baskets hold scarves, belts, or small accessories without looking like an afterthought. They’re sized just right for a closet shelf without eating up too much room. At $1.50, you can grab a few to line up in a row for a cohesive look.

2 Round Baskets with Handles

Handles change everything when it comes to grabbing a basket off a high shelf. These round baskets with handles make it simple to pull down whatever’s tucked away without knocking everything else over in the process. They work well for socks, gloves, or anything small that tends to scatter. It’s $1.50.

3 Essentials Rectangular Plastic Basket

Sometimes the boring shape is the right shape. This rectangular plastic basket stacks cleanly on a shelf and fits into corners that round baskets just waste. It’s sturdy enough to hold a stack of folded shirts or a pile of accessories. At $1.50, it’s a no-fuss pick for anyone who wants storage without the styling effort.

4 Closet Essentials Shoe Bag

Shoes pile up fast, especially the ones that don’t have an obvious home. This closet shoe bag hangs on a closet rod or door, giving every pair its own slot instead of a chaotic floor pile. It comes in a few different colors, so matching it to a closet’s vibe isn’t hard. It’s $1.25 and one of the most immediately useful items on this list.

5 Woven Basket

A woven basket brings texture into a space that’s usually all hard plastic and metal hangers. This woven basket works as a catch-all for loose items or as a soft accent on a closet shelf. It holds its shape well despite the budget price tag. At $1.25, it’s an easy way to make a closet feel a little less utilitarian.

6 Stylish Deep Plastic Storage Bin with Decorative Pattern

This bin skips the plain, clinical look most storage containers go for. The deep plastic storage bin has a printed pattern that makes it look intentional rather than purely functional, and the depth means it can hold bulkier items like sweaters or extra linens. At $4, it’s the priciest pick here, but still well below what a similar bin costs elsewhere.

7 Rectangle Palm Print Baskets

A palm print adds a little personality to what would otherwise be a forgettable storage piece. These rectangle palm print baskets are a solid size for organizing smaller closet items like hats, sunglasses, or folded scarves. They’re sturdy enough to handle regular use without warping, and only $1.50.

8 Essentials Black Plastic Adult-Sized Hangers

Mismatched hangers are one of the fastest ways to make a closet look disorganized, even if everything else is in order. This 7-count pack of black plastic hangers gives a uniform look that instantly makes hanging clothes look tidier—sturdy enough for everyday shirts, dresses, and jackets. At $1, restocking a closet with matching hangers barely dents a budget.

9 Closet Essential Jumbo Storage Bag

Bulky seasonal items like blankets or winter coats need somewhere to go that isn’t just shoved on a top shelf. This jumbo storage bag has enough room to handle larger loads while keeping dust and moisture out. It folds flat when empty, which is rare for something this size. It’s $1.25 and a smart pickup before a seasonal closet swap.

10 Closet Essentials Hanging Travel Bag

This one’s less about everyday closet storage and more about keeping things organized when life gets disrupted by a trip. The hanging travel bag hangs inside a closet door or a hotel closet, holding toiletries or small items without digging through a suitcase. It’s compact enough to pack without adding much bulk. At $1.25, it’s a smart grab before any upcoming travel.

11 Closet Essentials Collapsible Storage Container

Storage that disappears when you don’t need it is genuinely underrated. This collapsible storage container pops up for use and folds flat when empty, which solves the problem of empty bins taking up space they shouldn’t. It works well for off-season clothing or extra linens. And at $1.25, it’s one of the more clever finds in this entire lineup.