Shop 11 Dollar Tree organization finds under $3, including Lego-style boxes and fridge bins.

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If you are on a mission to get your life organized but are on a tight budget, head on over to Dollar Tree. The thrifty store has so many storage and organizational products for every room in your house. And here’s the best news: Many of them are under $3. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree organization finds under $3.

1 Little Lego Boxes

The Lego-like lids on these Teaching Tree Block-shaped Storage Containers are everything. The bins come in various sizes and colors for $1.25 and are a favorite of teachers, who use them to organize their desks or as other teaching tools.

2 Metallic Tipped Storage Bins

These Rectangular Storage Trays are just $1.25 each and are perfect for organizing and storing small items in drawers. “Best little tray,” a shopper writes. “I love this for organizing and separating my jewelry supplies, sewing and beading needs. Perfect for display on my gemstone hearts and small agate marbles.”

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3 A Fridge Bin

If you are trying to get your refrigerator organized, this Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket for $1.50 is essential. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” a shopper says.

4 Woven Baskets with Handles

Another versatile organizational item is the Storage Essentials Plastic Woven Basket, $1.50 on the website. It comes in assorted neutral colors and is perfect for bathroom or laundry room items. “I have been buying these for the past 6 months. The best!” a shopper writes. “I used this to hold bathroom supplies. Works great!” adds another.

5 And, Metal Baskets

Two more items to pick up for $1.50 each? The Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in. and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in. They are both great options, even for exposed storage. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

6 Hanging Organizers

Whether you are traveling or just want to keep cosmetics together, get the Closet Essentials Hanging Travel Bag With Hook for $1.25. “This is so valuable in my travels!!! It holds everything I need when I need to take shower!!! Holds toothbrush, toothpaste, hair spray,hair shampoo, hair conditioner, deodorant, eye care, brush, etc!! Just roll up, place in suitcase and you’re ready for next shower!!” a shopper writes.

7 Vanity Organizers

The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers, 2.875×5.5×4.125-in. is just $1.50 and perfect for everything from cosmetics to crafts. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says.

8 Plastic Caddies

Whether you are shopping for a dorm room bathroom solution or a caddy to carry around cleaning supplies, these Divided 3-Compartment Plastic Caddies, 10×8.75×7.5 in., for $1.50 are a Dollar Tree favorite. “I use these as bathroom cleaning caddies under the sink, to store extra bath and hair products, and crafting supplies. I also added one of the small colorful caddies from the school supply section using the white zip ties so I could have extra storage for small bottles and containers,” writes a shopper.

9 And, Fabric Storage Baskets

The Essentials Assorted Fabric Storage Baskets with Grommets are such a steal for $1.25, considering they are over $5 at most other stores. People use them to organize a variety of items. And, they are attractive enough that others use them for gifting. “Great for gift baskets Inexpensive way to put a lot of items in a gift,” a shopper writes.

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10 Clear Storage Bags

This set of Closet Essentials Clear Storage Bags is $1.25 and great for organizing closet items. “These bags are so much bigger than expected, like huge! They are made of a thick rugged plastic. I absolutely love them,” a shopper writes. People also use them for traveling. “I bought these to keep track of small things in my suitcase and my briefcase on a recent trip. I even took a set empty with me for things that I may have bought or for soiled things. Since that trip, I’ve bought a few more sets to keep at my office, and in the car’s glove box. I’ve started the 2nd generation in liking them as I gave a set to my granddaughters and they use them for their cosmetics and such,” a shopper writes.

11 And, the Perfect Recipe Organization Items

The Rectangular Translucent Plastic Storage Containers with Lids are just $1.50 and are perfect for organizing recipe cards. “Great boxes to hold a lot of 3×5 cards … which is what I use them for. Love these boxes!” writes a shopper. “I love them. I use them to organized over the counter medicines,” another adds.