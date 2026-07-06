 Skip to content

7 Best New Dollar Tree Apartment Finds Under $5

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 6, 2026
Fact-Checked
Refresh your living space with these stylish and affordable home decor finds.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 6, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Decorating an apartment doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. The Dollar Tree continues to offer affordable home accents and décor pieces that can add some style to your apartment without stretching your budget. For less than $5, upgrades for renters can be easy and inexpensive.

1
Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper

Decorative Hammered Glass Bottles with Stoppers, 6.875x2.625 in.
Dollar Tree

A decorative glass bottle is one of those unique accents that can easily appear more expensive than it is. Use the Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper as a singular decorative piece on a shelf filled with greenery or dried flowers.

2
Floral Garden Metal Wreath Ring

Floral Garden Metal Wreath Ring
Dollar Tree

Apartment-friendly décor often means getting a bit creative, and this Floral Garden Metal Wreath Ring provides the perfect foundation for a custom craft. Throughout the year, add greenery, flowers, ribbon, and seasonal items to stretch this one decoration a long way.

3
Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle

Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle
Dollar Tree

Nothing makes an apartment feel cozier like candlelight (responsibly, of course). A scented candle like this Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle offers a decorative piece while providing a gentle fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for side tables or bathroom shelves.

4
Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush

Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush
Dollar Tree

Artificial greenery brings both a pop of color and adds texture to a space without the need to keep it alive. This Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush integrates well in fancy planters, vases, and baskets, easily blended with seasonal elements, too.

5
Photo Frames

Photo-Frames
Dollar Tree

Displaying personal photos is one of the simplest ways to make an apartment feel like home. This Special Moments 7×5 Horizontal Display Photo Frame has a timeless design that complements a variety of decorating styles.

6
Floating Shelf

Floating Shelf, Assorted Colors, 1-ct.
Dollar Tree

When space is at a minimum, vertical storage and hanging items becomes especially important. These Floating Shelves provide a convenient spot for displaying small plants, books, candles, photos, or and more while taking up nothing more than a little unused wall space.

7
Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope

Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope
Dollar Tree

A decorative cotton rope invites countless inexpensive potential DIY projects. Use the Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope to add an accent to planters, create baskets, or add a bit of texture to your home decor.

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family