7 Best New Dollar Tree Apartment Finds Under $5

Refresh your living space with these stylish and affordable home decor finds.

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Decorating an apartment doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. The Dollar Tree continues to offer affordable home accents and décor pieces that can add some style to your apartment without stretching your budget. For less than $5, upgrades for renters can be easy and inexpensive.

1 Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper

A decorative glass bottle is one of those unique accents that can easily appear more expensive than it is. Use the Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper as a singular decorative piece on a shelf filled with greenery or dried flowers.

2 Floral Garden Metal Wreath Ring

Apartment-friendly décor often means getting a bit creative, and this Floral Garden Metal Wreath Ring provides the perfect foundation for a custom craft. Throughout the year, add greenery, flowers, ribbon, and seasonal items to stretch this one decoration a long way.

3 Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle

Nothing makes an apartment feel cozier like candlelight (responsibly, of course). A scented candle like this Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle offers a decorative piece while providing a gentle fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for side tables or bathroom shelves.

4 Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush

Artificial greenery brings both a pop of color and adds texture to a space without the need to keep it alive. This Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush integrates well in fancy planters, vases, and baskets, easily blended with seasonal elements, too.

5 Photo Frames

Displaying personal photos is one of the simplest ways to make an apartment feel like home. This Special Moments 7×5 Horizontal Display Photo Frame has a timeless design that complements a variety of decorating styles.

6 Floating Shelf

When space is at a minimum, vertical storage and hanging items becomes especially important. These Floating Shelves provide a convenient spot for displaying small plants, books, candles, photos, or and more while taking up nothing more than a little unused wall space.

7 Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope

A decorative cotton rope invites countless inexpensive potential DIY projects. Use the Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope to add an accent to planters, create baskets, or add a bit of texture to your home decor.