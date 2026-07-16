11 Best New Target Bedroom Finds That Look Designer

Shop Target bedroom finds that look designer, from a cane dresser to a rattan daybed.

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It used to be that your home could only achieve designer style by paying designer prices. But these days, some big box stores are closing the gap between mass market and boutique furniture, with ample options for the bedroom. This week at Target is a prime example: right now, you’ll find a rattan daybed frame with a trundle, a fluted 8-drawer dresser, a wingback bed, and a Hearth & Hand 3-drawer cane dresser that belongs in a design magazine. The price range this week runs from $49.99 for a premium waffle weave cotton blanket to $1,000 for the coveted bedframe, with most pieces landing in the $200–$350 range. Here are eleven bedroom finds worth knowing about.

1 ModernLuxe Full/Twin Size Daybed with Rattan, Drawers, and Trundle

A daybed with built-in drawers and a trundle is the small-bedroom furniture piece that does more work than any other single item: it covers seating, sleeping, storage, and a guest solution all in one frame. This ModernLuxe rattan daybed with drawers in antique walnut is $414.99, but looks far pricier.

2 Bedsure Queen 3-Piece Gingham Duvet Cover Set

Washed cotton has the soft, slightly rumpled quality of linen, but gets better with every wash. It also has the unique quality of making a bed look lived-in and luxe. This Bedsure light brown gingham duvet cover set in washed cotton is $70.99 for a full 3-piece queen set.

3 Sincido 8-Drawer Fluted Dresser

Fluted drawer fronts read as a real design choice, the vertical ridging adding shadow and depth. This Sincido 55-inch wide 8-drawer fluted dresser leans slightly Scandinavian in light natural oak wood, and costs just $239.99.

4 3-Drawer Wood Cane Vertical Dresser

For a more mid-century modern look, opt for this cane panel front wood dresser. Its style has defined the last few years of bedroom furniture, the aesthetic appearing in boutique hotels and interior design editorial at prices well above what this piece costs. This Hearth & Hand 3-drawer cane vertical dresser is $349.99.

5 Bedsure Cotton Linen Blend Breathable Sheet Set with 16-Inch

Cotton-linen blends breathe better than pure cotton and soften more quickly than pure linen, making them a practical middle ground for anyone who wants temperature-regulating sheets without the break-in period that linen requires. This GentleSoft cotton linen blend sheet set is $89.99.

6 Modern 5-Drawer Bedroom Chest of Drawers

This chest has five drawers in a clean, modern profile—a bedroom storage format that works in a small space without dominating it. It’s tall enough to hold a full wardrobe, narrow enough to fit in a corner. This modern 5-drawer wooden chest of drawers is $241.79.

7 9-Drawer Dresser, Modern Chest of Drawers

This 52-inch 9-drawer modern dresser is the full-bedroom storage solution for people with a large wardrobe and a low tolerance for disorganization. It’s got enough capacity to handle clothes for two people or a complete wardrobe refresh without running out of room, and also works as a TV stand or vanity desk for just $299.99.

8 Washable Boho Floral Area Rug

This area rug has a pretty boho floral print, and comes in four appealing colorways. Because it’s washable, you’ll spend no time worrying about spills, pet accidents, or the general wear that a bedroom rug takes on daily. This washable boho floral area rug is non-slip and low pile at $97.99.

9 Violet Wingback Bed

A wingback bed is the bedroom statement piece so visually commanding that everything else simply plays a supporting role. This Threshold Violet wingback bed is $1,000 and the investment piece for anyone ready to commit to a bedroom that looks like a destination. Choose between stripes, vintage florals, Rajasthani-style block print, and more.

10 Costway 5-Drawer Dresser with Interlock System

Besides looking right at home among high-end furnishings, this piece has a special design feature. An interlock system on dresser drawers means they can’t all be pulled out at once—the structural detail that prevents tip-overs and makes the piece significantly safer in a household with children. This Costway 5-drawer dresser has metal support legs and is $243.99

11 Bedsure Waffle Weave 100% Cotton Blanket

Waffle weave cotton has a texture that reads as elevated: the grid pattern adds visual interest to a bed or a sofa, without adding visual weight. This Bedsure waffle weave 100% cotton blanket is $49.99 and the perfect layering piece for summer.