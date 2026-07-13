11 Best New Target Bathroom Organization Finds Under $20

Shop the best new Target bathroom organization finds under $20, from brass turntables to fluted trays.

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Target’s bathroom organization section has adopted the design language of much pricier outlets: you’ll find brass accents, fluted glass, woven natural fiber, and iridescent finishes all showing up across multiple pieces. This week’s selection covers trays, organizers, shower caddies, and turntables with prices that start at $4.99 and top out at $20. Here are the eleven Target bathroom finds (on a budget) worth knowing about this week.

1 Polyester Mesh Shower Caddy

There’s a reason this dorm room essential is a current best seller. Mesh construction lets water drain and air circulate rather than pooling at the bottom of a caddy and growing mildew by the second week of use. This Room Essentials polyester mesh shower caddy is $10: a practical shower organization solution that doesn’t sacrifice function for aesthetics.

2 Natural Woven Tiered Vanity Bathroom Tray

Having two tiers of natural woven storage gives your bathroom counter vertical organization, freeing up space all around it. Even better, this Threshold natural woven tiered vanity tray brings organic warmth to a bathroom counter in a way that plastic and metal alternatives simply don’t. It’s $20.

3 Cosmetic Storage Container with Bamboo Lid

The bamboo lid on this cosmetic storage container elevates the piece from functional to functional and decorative. This Brightroom cosmetic storage container is $15, and perfect for cotton balls, q-tips, and whatever else you like to have on hand.

4 Plastic Turntable Makeup Organizer

This iridescent turntable organizer spins to provide access to everything stored on it without any reaching or rearranging. Made by Brightroom, it’s billed as a makeup organizer but can be used to corral just about any small bathroom items. It’s $10.

5 Ceramic Vanity Tray

White ceramic is the vanity tray material that works with every bathroom aesthetic, the neutral base that holds everything effortlessly. This Threshold white ceramic vanity tray is $13 and the quiet anchor piece of any bathroom counter arrangement.

6 Round Metal Countertop Turntable

Turntables are all about convenience, solving the reach-to-the-back-of-the-shelf problem that plagues anyone with a crowded vanity. This round brass metal version brings warmth to a bathroom counter, measures 10.75 inches across, and costs just $20.

7 Fluted Glass Bathroom Tray

This fluted glass tray comes in a pretty light green that gives the whole countertop a slightly vintage feel. Made by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, it’s great design at a low price: just $9.99 for one of the most coveted pieces in this week’s lineup.

8 Extra Large Plastic Tiered Cosmetic Organizer

Extra large and tiered means this organizer actually fits a full cosmetic collection rather than the carefully edited version most organizers assume you have. This Brightroom extra large clear tiered cosmetic organizer is $20 and ideal for anyone who has been working around an inadequate storage solution.

9 Fluted Ceramic Trinket Dish

Another classic decor piece from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s Joanna Gaines, this fluted ceramic trinket dish is the smallest piece on this list and the one that makes the most visual difference per dollar. It holds rings, earrings, soap or hair ties without playing second fiddle to its contents. This fluted ceramic trinket dish is $4.99.

10 Antique Brass Bow Vanity Tray

The cute bow detail and ornamental handles on this brass vanity tray elevates it into genuinely charming territory. This Threshold antique brass bow vanity tray is $20 at Target—but no one will guess that’s where you got it.

11 Metal Over-the-Shower Storage

Over-the-shower storage can be purely functional, or it can look like an extension of your other decor choices. This brass-tone shower caddy from Room Essentials falls in the latter category, hooking over a shower door or bar for added storage without compromising the look of the room. It’s $20.