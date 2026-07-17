Shop 7 new Hobby Lobby fall finds in stores now, from cozy candles to Gilmore Girls decor.

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There are still nearly two months left until Labor Day, but fall is already falling on Hobby Lobby. The arts-and-crafts and home decor emporium is getting in so many fabulous fall finds, ranging from wreaths and floral arrangements to Gilmore Girls decor. What should you shop for now, before the hottest fall items sell out? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby fall craft and decor finds in stores now.

1 Fall Florals

Hobby Lobby is getting in some fabulous fall florals. “This Hobby Lobby floral combo is perfect for anywhere in your home you want to create some drama!!” Staged by Ana Egger shares, recommending the off white cosmo spray (SKU: 2016343) and trailing leaves bush (SKU: 2253664).

2 Tons of Fall Candles

Kasey Nicole Marie has shared a series of Hobby Lobby fall decor videos, because there are “many beautiful things for just one video!” she exclaimed. One of them was devoted almost exclusively to candles. “I just broke out my fall candles and I’ve started gathering my fall decor, so stay tuned,” she added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds Hitting Stores Now

3 A Viral Tea Light Holder

Main St Muse shared about one of the hottest products in stores right now. “The hunt is over! I finally found the $6 hobby lobby tea light holder today…and honestly it’s even cuter in person! I kept it simple and styled it on a $6 wood tray I also found at hobs lobs!” she wrote.

4 Wall Art

There are tons of great wall art pieces already hitting stores, inspired by autum. “Lots of really cute fall stuff already out at @hobbylobby 🍁,” an influencer shared. “Hobby lobby always has some great finds,” a follower agreed.

5 Lots of Great Neutral Pieces

Fall is all about neutral and earthy undertones, and House to Haven found so many of these items at Hobby Lobby, many of which are giving Pottery Barn for less vibes. “POV: I went into Hobby Lobby ‘just to look’… and somehow left with a full camera roll instead. There are so many good home decor finds right now, so obviously I had to save all my favorites & share them with you guys! Which one would you be taking home?” they captioned the video.

6 Gilmore Girls Goodies

Gilmore Girls fans are all about cozy fall vibes, and there are tons of branded items at Hobby Lobby right now. “Gilmore Girls Run to @hobbylobby 🍂🍁 Comment “fall” for the links! When I saw these items…I knew I had to grab them before they sell out! I can’t believe they’re selling @gilmoregirls items!!! These are perfect for Fall! Can’t wait to show you what I’m doing with them! I seriously can’t wait for Fall! It’s my favorite season!! What’s your favorite season???” Beautiful Inspire shared.

7 And, Colorful Fall Wreaths

And, the start of wreath season is finally upon us. Hobby Lobby has tons of fall-inspired options. “Definitely soaking up summer as long as I can but a little peek won’t hurt anyone,” Jessica Cukier shared, along with a video of a gorgeous wreath.