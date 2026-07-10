11 Best New Walmart Patio and Garden Finds Under $25 This Week

Shop the best Walmart patio and garden finds under $25, from solar pathway lights to a patio umbrella.

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Patio and garden season moves fast, and Walmart’s current outdoor section is swiftly keeping pace. This week’s under-$25 selection covers lighting, planters, tools, and a 9-foot market umbrella that somehow lands at $22.99 for total sun coverage. Whether the goal is a fully lit pathway or a raised garden bed that’s actually ready to plant in, there’s something here for most outdoor spaces. If you plan to live in your patio or garden this summer, here are eleven finds worth knowing about this week.

This Gianna 9-foot outdoor patio umbrella has a push-button tilt, crank mechanism, and UV protection, all for under $23. It’s also got eight sturdy ribs and a waterproof construction and comes in three different colors—red, khaki and blue.

2 Coleman Citronella Candle Outdoor Lantern

Seventy hours of citronella burn time in a Coleman lantern format means this candle handles bug control and ambiance simultaneously through most of the summer. This Coleman citronella outdoor candle lantern is $9.88—the outdoor entertaining essential that requires no batteries and no setup.

3 Solar Campfire Ambiance Lights with Type-C Charging

Solar lights that mimic a campfire flicker make a patio feel genuinely inviting after dark. These solar campfire ambiance lights have four lighting modes, a light sensor for automatic activation, and Type-C charging as a backup. They’re $14.99.

4 BLITZWILL Solar Pathway Lights

Twenty-four solar pathway lights for $23.99? That’s a summer deal you don’t want to pass up. These BLITZWILL solar pathway lights are waterproof and stake directly into the ground—no wiring or electrician required.

5 5-Pack Self-Watering Plant Pots with Drainage and Saucers

Self-watering planters solve the most common reason container plants die—inconsistent watering—by creating a reservoir that feeds moisture to roots gradually. This 5-pack of self-watering plant pots comes in three graduated sizes with saucers included for just $16.99.

6 Raised Garden Bed with Weather-Resistant Wood and Metal Frame

This raised garden bed has a galvanized metal frame that gets the structural support right. This handles vegetables, flowers, or herbs and assembles without specialized tools. It’s $22.90.

7 Garden Elements Decorative Lattice Round Terracotta Planter

The lattice design on this terracotta planter gives it a handcrafted quality: the pattern adds visual interest while the terracotta keeps root temperatures regulated. This Garden Elements lattice round terracotta planter is 14 inches and $23.35.

Nine tools, a bag, and gloves in one set covers every hand-gardening task without requiring separate purchases for each piece. This ALLJOY 9-piece garden tools set is heavy-duty construction designed for regular use rather than occasional weekend gardening. The full set is $21.84.

9 DAYBETTER Solar Firefly Swaying Lights

Firefly swaying lights move with the wind and produce a gentle, organic glow that static string don’t. These DAYBETTER solar firefly swaying lights come in a 2-pack with eight modes. They’re $10.99.

10 2-Pack Solar Exterior Metal Wall and Fence Lights

Solar wall and fence lights bring pathway lighting up to vertical surfaces, illuminating a fence line, a garden wall, or a front gate with a pretty mandala pattern. This 2-pack of solar exterior metal wall lights is $21.08, and the most decorative find on the list.

11 Better Homes & Gardens 6-Inch Tye Ceramic Planter

Better Homes & Gardens consistently delivers on quality for the price in the ceramic planter category, and this 6-inch white tye planter makes adding a small plant to any surface an easy addition. This Better Homes & Gardens white tye ceramic planter is the lowest price point in this week’s drop: just $6.74.