Shop 11 new Walmart outdoor finds, from Pottery Barn dupes to Polywood chairs.

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If you are planning on doing any outdoor entertaining this summer, head on over to Walmart. The superstore, which sells everything from food to bougie-looking furniture for less, has so many amazing outdoor items this season. There are dining tables and outdoor sofas that look like they are from Pottery Barn or West Elm, everything you need for a beautiful tablescape, grills, gazebos, and more. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Walmart outdoor entertaining finds worth buying.

1 Everything From Pretty Glasses to Grills

Blissful Home Decor shared about all of their favorite entertaining finds. “Backyard season is my favorite season,” they wrote. “Loving these beautiful entertaining finds from @walmart for all our summer gatherings.”

2 Everything You Need for an Americana Summer

Touches of Wood shared about their favorite Americana outdoor entertaining finds. “There’s just something about an Americana summer that never gets old. The sound of kids playing outside, cold drinks on the patio, backyard BBQs that somehow last until dark, and everyone gathering in that one spot where all the memories happen. I wanted our patio to feel like that this year, so I gave it a little refresh with the prettiest Walmart finds. This gorgeous bar cart became the centerpiece, I layered in a new outdoor rug, and added a few classic red, white, and blue touches that make the whole space feel ready for summer. It doesn’t have to be complicated (or expensive) to create a space people love to gather in. Sometimes a few beautiful pieces are all it takes. If you’re dreaming of hosting this summer, this is your sign,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Summer Outfits That Look Name-Brand for Less

3 A Basketball Hoop

A basketball hoop provides fun for your next gathering. “Summer adventures just got even better! Loving how SEGMART makes every outdoor moment more fun and convenient. Whether it’s a family day out, a weekend getaway, or everyday adventures, this is definitely a must-have!” wrote an influencer.

4 Items to Create a “Cozy Shady Retreat”

Mother Thyme shared her top picks to create a shady retreat. “I partnered with @walmart to create a cozy shady retreat that’s perfect for sitting back and relaxing with a cold lemonade on a hot summer day,” they wrote. “From the Better Homes & Gardens by POLYWOOD Adirondack chairs to the My Texas House gingham pillows and table, along with citronella candles to help keep the bugs away, I love how everything came together.”

5 Gazebo Decorating Decor

Momma From Scratch shared everything she got to decorate under her gazebo. “Time to decorate under the gazebo!” she wrote. “Comfortable furniture is a must and @walmart has so many beautiful options to enjoy all summer long! See the full backyard makeover on my YT channel now!”

6 The Prettiest Dinnerware

Create the perfect tablescape with Walmart. “Outdoor hosting season is here ☀️🌿 I styled this entire table setting using Walmart finds and I’m obsessed with how elevated and affordable everything looks 🤍 From the dinnerware to the decor, Walmart seriously has the prettiest pieces for summer entertaining this year,” Designer Inspired Home for Less captioned a post.

7 West Elm Looking Rugs and Other Outdoor Items

Claire Tammaro shared a bunch of porch West Elm-looking finds. “Okay Walmart… I see you. I started putting together this porch furniture expecting ‘pretty good for the price’ and somehow ended up with a setup that looks straight out of a designer catalog. The clean lines, the cushions, the overall vibe… it’s giving luxury without the luxury price tag. Now excuse me while I spend the rest of summer out here with an iced coffee in the morning and a glass of wine at night,” they captioned a post.

8 Backyard BBQ Essentials

Amanda B Home shared everything she got to host and outdoor BBQ. “Summer hosting made easy with @walmart,” she wrote. “I found all the essentials I need for a backyard BBQ ☀️🙌 Everything is outdoor safe and creates the prettiest backyard set up. I can’t wait to host during the summer.”

9 Pottery Barn Dupes

Fourth and East Main shared tons of outdoor Pottery Barn dupes. “if you’re refreshing your patio this season, these are some of the best luxe but affordable outdoor finds i’ve come across lately. from outdoor dining chairs and patio chairs under $50 to beautiful outdoor console tables, solar address signs, and walmart patio deals that look far more expensive than they are, these finds make it easy to create a warm, elevated outdoor space without overspending. perfect for front porches, patios, backyard entertaining, and anyone who loves that designer-inspired outdoor,” she captioned a post.

10 Outdoor Living Space Items

Glam by Tes created an outdoor living space with Walmart finds. ” Summer is almost officially here so I wanted to share the @Walmart outdoor finds everyone always asks me about,” she wrote. “From the patio set where we spend every summer evening, to the viral drink dispenser, the kids’ egg chair, planters, pillows, and all the little details that pull everything together—these are the pieces that make our backyard feel like an extension of our home.”

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Spring Finds Under $10 This Week

11 A Better Homes & Gardens Backyard Transformation

The Better Homes and Gardens collection is also on fire this month. “I gave my basic backyard a makeover!” an influencer wrote. “My backyard had a good run as just ‘fine,’ but it was time for a change. Our old dining set wasn’t really built for lounging, and that tiny umbrella barely provided any cover from the sun. I wanted a true outdoor oasis where the boundaries between interior and nature completely disappear. I love to ball on a budget. The @betterhomesandgardens collection at Walmart is the perfect way to get that high-quality, luxury look for less. The pieces feel elevated, but the price point still left me with plenty of room in the budget for plant shopping. If anyone needs me, I’ll be right here in my new outdoor living room, avoiding the indoor world for the rest of the summer,” they wrote.