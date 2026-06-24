Shop 7 new Walmart laundry room finds, from storage tins to Rae Dunn dupes.

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If you are on the hunt for laundry room essentials, head on over to Walmart. The superstore has so many amazing products for your room or space devoted to cleaning dirty clothes. From clever storage solutions to decor and hampers, you will find so many game-changing products, many of which look a lot more expensive than they actually are. What should you shop for to level up your laundry experience? Here are the 7 best new Walmart laundry room finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The Cutest Storage Tins

How adorable is this Better Homes & Gardens 2-Piece Metal Laundry Storage Set, just $12.88? “These Laundry tins make such a difference! First off you get 2 containers for a really great price and I can fit a big bag of 152 laundry pods in the big container and I filled the small one with Oxi Clean! These products make my storage problems so much better! I Love it,” a shopper writes.

2 Laundry Room Cabinets

The Polihome 48 Inch Laundry Room Wall Cabinets are a genius solution if you lack storage in your laundry room. Get the set for $107.99. “Really like this cabinet. Simple, clean, and the woven doors make it look much nicer than plain ones. It took about an hour and a half for two of us to mount it, but the instructions were clear and it feels very sturdy once installed. Happy with the purchase,” writes a shopper.

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3 Sage Green Laundry Baskets

Get a laundry basket, but make it decorative. This Mainstays Oval Flexible Decorative Laundry Basket, Sage Green Plastic, features two handles for carrying dirty laundry. “Much larger than I expected! The color is so pretty. I will use for storing summer towels and on the go stuff! Could definitely be used as an every day laundry basket,” writes a shopper.

4 A Rae Dunn Laundry Pod Container Dupe

Rae Dunn or Walmart? This Rustic Wood Laundry Pod Container is a great dupe for the farmhouse-style brand. It is the perfect place to keep your pods organized and out of little hands. Get it for $13.99. There are other matching items in the collection.

5 Detergent Dispenser Set

The Better Homes & Gardens Laundry Detergent Dispenser Set with Tray and Measuring Cup, Clear & White, 128 oz, 2-Pack, is genius. It offers the perfect place to store liquid detergent with a pump bottle to easily distribute the cleaning solution. Get the set for under $20. “Yes! Love the way they look and function! I use one for laundry detergent and the other for liquid fabric softener. I’ve used both for several months now, and they work perfectly (refilling is easy, pump action is highly responsive, and they are stable during use and non-use). The tray helps to keep them contained and stable (and keeps an organized look, too). With this setup, I appreciate having a cleaner, tailored look in my laundry room (instead of the bright, plastic laundry bottles). Plus, I try to use as much glass (and non-plastic as possible). So, this product hits all of my yeses 😉 I would recommend this product—worth it!” a shopper writes.

6 A 3-Bin Laundry Basket

Shoppers love the Better Homes & Gardens Laundry Sorter and Hamper, Metal Rolling Cart with 3 Removable Fabric Bins, Grey, a great way to keep dirty laundry sorted. It is on sale for $35.64. “Solid metal construction with this hamper. Our other hamper would overflow during winter with pants and jackets, so we wanted something larger. Couldn’t find much larger besides this design, which is amazing to sort and grap to dump directly into the washer. I don’t plan on going back to any other design style,” a shopper writes.

7 A 4-Tier Sorter

This 4-Tier Laundry Hamper Sorter, Laundry Storage Organizer with Wheels is another essential for laundry room organization for $39.99. “This is perfect for organizing folded clothes in my laundry room,” writes a shopper. “I’ll have folded organized clothes for each member of my family.”