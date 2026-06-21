11 Best New Walmart Outdoor Living Finds Worth Buying Right Now

Shop the best new Walmart outdoor living finds, from string lights to a fire pit table.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lately, Walmart’s outdoor section has been quietly evolving to compete with specialty patio retailers. There, you’ll find it all: full conversation sets, a 10×10 gazebo with privacy curtains, even a vertical charcoal smoker for anyone ready to take backyard cooking seriously. This roundup spans the full range, from an $11.97 ceramic planter to a $497 patio deep seating set, all of it geared toward making outdoor space feel finished before summer slips by. If outdoor living is calling your name this summer, these are the eleven Walmart finds worth a closer look.

1 My Texas House Ceramic 8″ Retro Planter

A wave-embossed texture gives this planter a handcrafted look without the handcrafted price tag. The My Texas House ceramic retro planter is $11.97 and works equally well holding a single statement plant or grouped in twos and threes along a porch step.

2 LAUSAINT HOME 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set with 2-Tier Coffee Table

PE wicker rocking chairs paired with a 2-tier coffee table cover both comfort and storage in one compact footprint. This LAUSAINT HOME 3-piece conversation set comes with beige cushions and is $199.99, a solid option for a smaller patio or balcony that still needs real seating.

3 CandWuom Camping String Lights

Nine lighting modes and remote control mean these lights adjust to whatever mood a backyard hang or camping trip calls for. This CandWuom outdoor string light set is USB rechargeable, IPX4 waterproof rated, and only $15.99.

4 Mainstays Chelsea Outdoor Patio Steel 4-Piece Deep Seating Set

Deep seating cushions make a meaningful difference for anyone who actually wants to relax outside rather than just sit upright for twenty minutes. The Mainstays Chelsea 4-piece deep seating set comes with terra cotta cushions on a steel frame and is $497. Yes, it’s an investment piece—but worth it if you’re ready for a real upgrade.

5 Indoor/Outdoor Rug—Natural Boho Style, Beige

A neutral boho pattern works in nearly any outdoor setup without competing with furniture or plants around it. This natural boho indoor/outdoor rug in beige is $42.90 and durable enough to handle regular foot traffic and weather exposure.

6 Mainstays Modern Steel Fire Pit Table—50,000 BTU, Concrete Finish

A concrete finish gives this fire pit table a modern, architectural look that stands apart from the typical metal or stone options. The Mainstays modern steel fire pit table puts out 50,000 BTUs and radiates enough warmth and ambiance to extend outdoor evenings well past sunset. It’s $197.

7 DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights—100 Ft with 50 G40 Edison Bulbs

Vintage Edison-style bulbs strung across 100 feet turn a plain patio or backyard into something that looks ready for a party at any time. This DAYBETTER outdoor string light set is waterproof and $31.99—one of the better values on this list for anyone wanting serious lighting coverage.

8 MF Studio 3-Piece All-Weather Rattan Patio Conversation Set

A 4-seat sectional sofa with a matching table gives this set genuine lounging capacity rather than just a couple of chairs pushed together. The MF Studio rattan conversation set comes in beige with all-weather construction and is $279.99.

9 YDLW 3-in-1 Vertical Charcoal Smoker—Portable BBQ Grill

A detachable 2-layer design means this smoker can handle larger batches of food or break down for easier storage and cleaning between uses. This YDLW 3-in-1 vertical charcoal smoker is $41.99—a genuinely capable and cost-effective option for anyone looking to get serious about backyard smoking without overspending.

10 LAUSAINT HOME 10×10 Outdoor Gazebo—Khaki, with Privacy Curtains

An arc roof design sets this gazebo apart visually from the standard peaked or flat-top styles most people default to. The LAUSAINT HOME 10×10 gazebo includes privacy curtains in khaki and is $147.99. That means shade and shelter, with the option to close things off when needed.

11 Water-Resistant Indoor/Outdoor Rug

A blue floral pattern brings some life to a front entry or covered porch without sacrificing the water resistance needed for exposed outdoor spots. This water-resistant indoor/outdoor rug is $61.50 and sized at 5’3″ x 7’3″—a solid fit for dressing up entryways, decks, and balconies alike.