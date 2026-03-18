Shop the 11 best HomeGoods outdoor living finds, from floating flower lights to birdhouses.

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Summer is just a few months away, which means it’s almost time to get all your outdoor living spaces ready for the season. Starting in April, I usually spend more and more time in my backyard, on the patio, and soon after by the pool. If you wait too long to make your seasonal purchases, all the good stuff is already gone. HomeGoods is here to help. The store is filling up with so many outdoor scores, ranging from LED lights to planters and even birdhouses. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods outdoor living finds flying off shelves right now.

1 These Zen Elephants

Decorate your zen garden with these elephants in a meditation pose. There are tons of outdoor statues and decorations, no matter your aesthetic.

2 Beautiful Watering Cans

Why get an ugly plastic watering can when you can score a super-stylish, colorful one at HomeGoods? I love all of these colors, but my favorite is the lemon print, which I am seeing everywhere this year.

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3 Floating Flower Lights

My daughter and I are obsessed with these Ideaworks Solar Floating Flower Lights. They are shaped like gardenias and come in pink and white. Get the set of two for $12.99 and put them in your pool, pond, or fountain.

4 So Many Plant Stands

If you need plant stands, run to HomeGoods. There are tons of options, ranging from French country-style painted ones to simpler and more modern styles.

5 Outdoor Table Lights

I love these W & A Home Decor New York LED outdoor lamps, designed for indoor or outdoor use. They are weatherproof, with a glass shade, metal accents, and warm white lights, and include an auto on/off switch. Get the set of two for $34.99.

6 A Fancy Bird House

If only the finest birdhouse will do for your flighty friends, then run to HomeGoods. There were so many different styles, but this Nature’s Way Birds wood, metal, and acrylic one for $34.99 definitely looked legit.

7 Hoses

I was really surprised to find a wide selection of outdoor hoses at HomeGoods. Again, the prices were well under retail, and there were lots of options in terms of length, color, and features.

8 Solar Gem Lights

I plan to host a lot of dinner parties on my patio this summer, and I have been on the hunt for LED solar lights to hang from tree branches. This one is super pretty from Allsop Home and Garden. Get it for $19.99.

9 Lots of Faux Plants

I love all these faux flowers, designed for hanging and flower boxes outdoors. They look super real but require no watering.

10 Glass Orbs

These orbs are so pretty. Each unique item is handcrafted out of blown glass and solar-powered for outdoor use. During the day, they look colorful and pretty, but at night, they light up. Each is $34.99.

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11 And, All These Decorative Bird Houses

There are tons of decorative birdhouses as well. They will definitely brighten up your yard and attract all your favorites.