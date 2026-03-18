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11 Best New HomeGoods Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 18, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the 11 best HomeGoods outdoor living finds, from floating flower lights to birdhouses.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 18, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is just a few months away, which means it’s almost time to get all your outdoor living spaces ready for the season. Starting in April, I usually spend more and more time in my backyard, on the patio, and soon after by the pool. If you wait too long to make your seasonal purchases, all the good stuff is already gone. HomeGoods is here to help. The store is filling up with so many outdoor scores, ranging from LED lights to planters and even birdhouses. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods outdoor living finds flying off shelves right now.

1
These Zen Elephants

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Leah Groth

Decorate your zen garden with these elephants in a meditation pose. There are tons of outdoor statues and decorations, no matter your aesthetic.

2
Beautiful Watering Cans

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Leah Groth

Why get an ugly plastic watering can when you can score a super-stylish, colorful one at HomeGoods? I love all of these colors, but my favorite is the lemon print, which I am seeing everywhere this year.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
Floating Flower Lights

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Leah Groth

My daughter and I are obsessed with these Ideaworks Solar Floating Flower Lights. They are shaped like gardenias and come in pink and white. Get the set of two for $12.99 and put them in your pool, pond, or fountain.

4
So Many Plant Stands

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Leah Groth

If you need plant stands, run to HomeGoods. There are tons of options, ranging from French country-style painted ones to simpler and more modern styles.

5
Outdoor Table Lights

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Leah Groth

I love these W & A Home Decor New York LED outdoor lamps, designed for indoor or outdoor use. They are weatherproof, with a glass shade, metal accents, and warm white lights, and include an auto on/off switch. Get the set of two for $34.99.

6
A Fancy Bird House

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Leah Groth

If only the finest birdhouse will do for your flighty friends, then run to HomeGoods. There were so many different styles, but this Nature’s Way Birds wood, metal, and acrylic one for $34.99 definitely looked legit.

7
Hoses

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Leah Groth

I was really surprised to find a wide selection of outdoor hoses at HomeGoods. Again, the prices were well under retail, and there were lots of options in terms of length, color, and features.

8
Solar Gem Lights

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Leah Groth

I plan to host a lot of dinner parties on my patio this summer, and I have been on the hunt for LED solar lights to hang from tree branches. This one is super pretty from Allsop Home and Garden. Get it for $19.99.

9
Lots of Faux Plants

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Leah Groth

I love all these faux flowers, designed for hanging and flower boxes outdoors. They look super real but require no watering.

10
Glass Orbs

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Leah Groth

These orbs are so pretty. Each unique item is handcrafted out of blown glass and solar-powered for outdoor use. During the day, they look colorful and pretty, but at night, they light up. Each is $34.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11
And, All These Decorative Bird Houses

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Leah Groth

There are tons of decorative birdhouses as well. They will definitely brighten up your yard and attract all your favorites.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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