Spring clean your space with the 11 best HomeGoods organization and storage finds.

With spring just a few weeks away, the “spring cleaning” urges are starting to hit me. In the next few weeks, I plan to do a major organization project: store all of my winter stuff away until next year, get rid of stuff we haven’t used in a while, and create a more efficient system for what we do. So, this week, I head to HomeGoods to check out their inventory of organization and storage items, always such a better deal than other stores. What did I find? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods organization and storage finds this week.

1 These Wicker Bins

I found these wicker bins in the kitchen aisles, but they could honestly be utilized anywhere in your house. The wood-and-wicker unit is gorgeous, so it’s great for exposed storage and organization, like an entryway, bathroom, or kitchen. Get each one for $79.99.

2 A Storage Organizer for Shoes

These stackable shoe bins are amazing for getting your closet in order, and are especially great for kids or tweens. Each box comes with 12 bins. The fine print? They only hold shoes up to size 9 men’s or 10 women’s.

3 This Pretty Woven Basket

There are always so many gorgeous baskets at HomeGoods in various shapes, sizes, and textures. I love this white woven rope basket with handles for $39.99.

4 Rolling Carts

Rolling carts are one of the most versatile organization essential. Use them for toys, crafts, bathrooms, gift wrapping supplies, and art supplies. Honestly, the options are endless. And HomeGoods always stocks lots of options in metal, wood, and plastic, as well as in various colors.

5 OXO Pop Containters

Organize your pantry with HomeGoods. The kitchen organization aisle has so many goodies, including the popular OXO Pop Containers. Sometimes you can even find sets at the store. All are under retail.

6 Foldable Storage Boxes

These easy-to-assemble storage boxes come in a set of four and require no tools. You can use them for anything from clothing and shoes to linens.

7 Fabric Bins

I love these pretty fabric bins. HomeGoods always has on-trend options. The hydrangea-and-bow print and the pink floral are super cute for spring.

8 These Little Drawers and Shelves

Again, so many options at every price point! These little drawer sets are perfect for a home office, bathroom, laundry room, or closet. The pink unit is great for a girly room.

9 Toiletries and Trinkets

Looking for organization and display items for jewelry and toiletries? My store always has an endcap filled with them.

10 The Wall of Baskets

HomeGoods always has a wall (or three) filled with gorgeous baskets in various shapes, sizes, colors, and textures. Measure your spaces before you hit the store.

11 And, This Pretty Lined Basket

I love how elegant and polished this fabric-lined basket is. It’s great for a bathroom.