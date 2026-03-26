Shop the 11 best HomeGoods kitchen items this week, from viral cupcakes to lemon decor.

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Whenever I need items for my kitchen, the first place I look is HomeGoods. The discount home emporium has everything you need and more to get your cooking and dining needs taken care of. From designer pots and pans from brands like Staub, Le Creuset, and All Clad, to random kitchen accessories, glassware, and decor, it is a one-stop shop with unbeatable prices. What is everyone shopping for this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen items flying off shelves this week.

1 So Much Lemon Decor for the Kitchen

Citrus is so hot right now. Lots of influencers are sharing about lemons right now. “Bright lemon HomeGoods finds that instantly make your kitchen feel like summer 🍋 these pieces are adorable and perfect for a sunny brunch table,” writes an influencer.

2 The Viral Cupcakes

Influencers are going wild over the viral cupcakes at HomeGoods. Some are Easter inpsired while others have a more general spring vibe. “Here’s some recent @homegoods finds that made me laugh and that I loved. Last picture is what I bought!” Target Dollar Spot captioned a post.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Pretty LoveShackFancy-ish Dishes

I am dying over all the LoveShackFancy-inspired dishes and glassware, and so are all the influencers. “Spring is officially out @homegoods! “I wouldn’t of been able to resist those blue and white floral bowls,” one follower commented. “Love a mix and match set,” added another.

4 And, the Floral Painte Glassware

HomeGoods shared about the gorgeous painted floral glassware that I have been seeing all over social media. “All your spring hosting essentials are just a cart away,” the store captioned a post.

5 The Perfect Wooden Tray

Happiest Decor shared many finds from their store, including lots of beautiful wooden trays. “Homegoods run 3/22/26!! Unique organic finds galore!” they wrote, sharing about the Gold cluster tray ($19.99) vs. Amazon’s ($179), Circular wood tray/board ($19.99), and Mango wood riser ($19.99)

6 And, This Morris & Co. Tray

At Helen’s Home found a gorgeous William Morris tray. “I love when a @homegoods find feels meant for your home the second you spot it ☺️ And even better… both for $50!!” she captioned a post. “So pretty! Fingers crossed that I might find those,” a follower commented.

7 Coffee Bar Goodies

Design your coffee bar, but make it bougie with the help of HomeGoods. “Look…at Home Goods. You don’t have to be an expert in preparing coffee, you just need to have a secret,” an influencer wrote, sharing beautiful refillable syrup dispensers.

8 A Nespresso Machine

There are so many name-brand, high-end coffee makers and espresso machines at HomeGoods, including options from Nespresso and Krups. “Prescription for the shoppies = @homegoods And no, it didn’t disappoint,” wrote an influencer.

9 And, Tons of Le Creuset for Less

Every time I go to HomeGoods, I check the Le Creuset inventory. When a new shipment arrives, people buy the pieces fast. “I need them allll,” one influencer wrote when she discovered tons of new pieces.

10 And, All the All-Clad

And, there is also a ton of All-Clad for less if you hit your HomeGoods on the write day. I have found everything from pots and pans to large cooking gadgets. “Look at what we found @tjmaxx @homegoods @allclad Collection Haul! The kitchen is finally coming together,” one shopper shared.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 European Inspired Plates and Dishes

The store shared a sneak peek of all the European-inspired dishes and bowls, including those adorned with flowers, lemon, and fish.