7 Best HomeGoods Organization Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the 7 best HomeGoods organization finds, from stackable drawers to chic trash bins.

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Before embarking on an organizing project, I always check HomeGoods first. While The Container Store and Target might have more options, the prices at HomeGoods are always significantly better. I also find that the organization aisle is inspiring, with lots of creative products to help sort, store, and stash items in every room from the kitchen and bathroom to the bedroom and even the basement and garage. If you are in full spring cleaning and organizing mode, there are tons of fantastic finds at your local store. Here are the 7 best HomeGoods spring organization finds.

1 Stacked Drawers

I love stackable drawers, as they can help you not only organize and sort items, but also give you convenient access to them. These Bino The Crate Stackable Bins are $19.99 and can be stacked as high as you want. Each holds up to 19 quarts. These are perfect for under-the-sink storage.

2 And, These Drawer Towers

If you need a place to keep little items, like toiletries, cleaning products, sewing supplies, arts and crafts, or more, these tower units are great. I found various sizes. They are made of plastic but look pretty upscale, with a wood-like top.

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3 Patterned Acrylic Organizers

My daughter is into the whole LoveShackFancy and preppy vibe, so she gravitated toward these little acrylic organizers. I loved the floral patterns, which make them pretty enough for a desk or vanity table top. They are great for organizing everything from makeup brushes and cosmetics to pens, pencils, and other desk accessories.

4 Plastic Bins

HomeGoods is famous for its aisle of storage bins. They literally come in every material, ranging from plastic and acrylic to jute and fabric. My advice? Always get matching bins, and make sure to measure your spaces before shopping. I have learned this the hard way, and been forced to make returns.

5 Corner Shelving

Are you looking for a small space storage solution? These corner bins are perfect. They are made for a shower or bathroom but can be used in any type of space. I also love the white wood tower on the left, which is definitely more high-end, Pottery Barn-looking than the others.

6 The Perfect Document Organizer

Looking for a place to organize documents or, even better, mail? I love this wood unit and would keep it in my entryway. It has enough slots to keep important mail, junk mail, catalogs, and magazines in their place. It would also be great for kids to keep all their homework and school books.

7 A Trash Can with Bag Storage

I love this Joseph Joseph EastStore Intelligent Waste bin. Not only is it a nice-looking trash can for your bathroom or office, but it also doubles as a trash bag storage container. Whatever your organization project is, HomeGoods has the best solutions.