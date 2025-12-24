7 TJ Maxx Table Lamps That Make Any Room Feel Warmer

These stylish T.J. Maxx table lamps add instant warmth and designer appeal to any space.

Let there be light! A table lamp not only brightens up a room and gives it a warm glow, but also doubles as statement-making decor. There are so many table lamp options at T.J. Maxx that it’s hard to select one or two. Choose from a wide range of materials, including ceramic, glass, metal, rattan, and velvet. Most table lamps plug in, but there are also rechargeable options. I recently shopped the website and found a handful that even interior designers would approve of. Here are 7 T.J. Maxx table lamps that make any room feel warmer.

1 A Woven Wicker Lamp Giving Serious Serena & Lily Vibes

This HOME AND KIDS CO 23×31 Floret Table Lamp is giving serious Serena & Lily vibes for a lot less. I love the wicker base and the clean, white, removable hardshell lampshade, finished with gold hardware. It’s also a great deal at $149.99 compared to $238 at other stores.

2 A Pair of Luxe Bamboo Style Lamps with Velvet Shades

Everything from the Laura Ashley home collection gets me going, but especially this pair of lamps. The LAURA ASHLEY 2pk 27in Bamboo Look Metal Table Lamps With Velvet Ribbon Shade are simply stunning. I love the bamboo-style lamp topped with luxurious-looking velvet bow lampshades. Get the duo for $99.99, $40 under retail.

3 A Set of Rechargeable Rattan and Metal Lamps

Rechargeable lamps are a great idea for areas of the home where you don’t have an outlet nearby. This LILLIAN AUGUST 2pk 15.5in Rechargeable Rattan Metal Table Lamp is a steal at $49.99, just $25 per lamp. Each has a scalloped, rattan shade and is USB rechargeable with a 3-way switch.

4 A Mini Shell Lamp

If you are all about the coastal vibe, this REGINA ANDREW 11×21.25 Brittney Mini Shell Lamp will make a splash in your home. It looks like something you would find at an upscale coastal town home goods store. Get it at T.J. Maxx for $129.99 or pay double elsewhere.

5 This Snakehead Ceramic Lamp

A uniquely shaped lamp can add some interest to your room. The MORRIS & CO.26.5in Winona Snakehead Ceramic Table Lamp features a snakehead-style base and a pleated, removable, floral lampshade. It looks super elegant and upscale. Get it for $129.99, compared to over $200 at other stores.

6 A Stunning Heron Lamp

Birds are one of my favorite animals to decorate with. This KARMA HOME 27in Gilded Heron Linen Shade Table Lamp, $49.99, has a gold-tone metal base and bird motif, and the floral shade is set in a clever spot to show the bird’s head. All will enjoy this interesting lighting fixture. It features a turn knob switch and uses a 100W type A bulb.

7 And, This Set of Textured Ceramic Pot Lamps

Investing in a pair of lamps for two nightstands is a great way to balance your bedroom. This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 2pk 20in Textured Ceramic Pot Table Lamps Set offers understated elegance for just $119.99, averaging $60 per lamp. The textured, blue and white ceramic bases are accented with removable hardback shades, and each features a turn knob switch. The style is super versatile and will complement a variety of design aesthetics.